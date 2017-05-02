Harpswell seeks volunteers to remove invasive plants

HARPSWELL — The Harpswell Invasive Plant Partnership will host a work day at Johnson Field on Bailey Island May 13 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Volunteers are invited to help weed, cut and dig up invasive plants, which coordinator Linda Wilkins said have infested the field.

Pizza and refreshments will be served after the morning’s work. Interested volunteers can contact Julie McLeod at the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust for information about attending at outreach@hhltmaine.org.

The event is one in a series of upcoming work days scheduled to remove invasive plants from town lands.