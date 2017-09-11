Harpswell seeks bids for fire station work

HARPSWELL — The deadline for contractors to submit bids to renovate the Orr’s and Bailey Island fire station is Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.

The project consists of creating new amenities on the second floor of the building, at 1600 Harpswell Islands Road on Orr’s Island: a day room, kitchen, two sleeping rooms, two bathrooms and an exercise room. More project information and architectural drawings are available on the town’s website.

Bids should be submitted to the Town Office at 263 Mountain Road.