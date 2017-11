Arrests

10/26 at 7:41 p.m. Gavin E. Ingle, 22, of Harpswell Neck Road, was arrested at an undosclosed location by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Ashley Hall on a charge of gross sexual assault.

10/29 at 4:54 a.m. William E. Schneider, 26, of Basin Point Road, was arrested at an undisclosed location by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Schenk on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to sign a summons.