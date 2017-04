HARPSWELL — The Harpswell Heritage Land Trust will offer short educational courses on the town’s natural environment throughout May and June.

Targeted at adults, courses will cover topics relating to coastal marine ecology, species, and geology, and involve a blend of classroom learning and hands-on field work.

Instruction will take place over six sessions and begin May 3. For information about enrollment, pricing, and course schedules, contact Julia McLeod at outreach@hhltmaine.org.