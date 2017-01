HARPSWELL — The town hired Ray Schlotterbeck of Lewiston Dec. 29 as the new alternative animal patrol officer, following the departure of Officer Judith Arnt in early fall.

Schlotterbeck is a reserve APO for the town of Lisbon, and will fill in for the town’s full-time APO, Gail Federico, when she is unavailable.

Schlotterbeck will be paid $32 a day plus mileage, according to Deputy Town Administrator Terri Sawyer, and will work on a trial basis for six months.