Harpswell gala benefits Lobstermen's Relief Fund

HARPSWELL — The second annual Lobstermen’s Relief Fund benefit will take place Sunday, Aug. 13, at Cook’s Lobster House on Bailey Island.

Organized by the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance, proceeds will benefit the widow and 2-year-old son of Jon Popham, a 28-year-old Machiasport lobsterman whodied last year after getting tangled in his line and being pulled overboard.

From 3-7 p.m., attendees will enjoy a lobster dinner and music from blues-rock band Coastal Outlaws. A silent auction will follow.

Tickets, available for $50 on the MLCA website, include the meal, refreshments, and a beer from D.L. Geary Brewing Co.