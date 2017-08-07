Harpswell Fire Depts. to host annual auction

HARPSWELL — The Orr’s and Bailey Islands Fire Department will host its 24th annual auction and yard sale this weekend, Aug. 12-13.

The yard sale will run from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the school house adjacent to the station at 1600 Harpswell Islands Road, and include furniture, antiques and collectibles.

A silent auction of donated goods and services will be open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-noon Sunday.

The live auction will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday. Among the big-ticket items are a piece of granite removed from the Cribstone Bridge when it was rebuilt, an African safari for two people, and the former Orr’s Island Campground sign.

Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be available both days.