Harpswell elects Hawkes, Johnson in SAD 75

HARPSWELL — Alison Hawkes and David Johnson were re-elected to three-year terms on the School Administrative District 75 Board of Directors at Town Meeting March 11.

Hawkes, a former selectman, was appointed by selectmen to the board last August to complete the remainder of the term vacated by Sara Clemens, who resigned a year early.

Hawkes received 479 votes.

Johnson did not make a formal re-election bid, and won with 44 write-in votes. According to the town clerk’s office, Johnson intends to accept the nomination and appointment.

Both terms begin in June.