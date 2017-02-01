Harpswell election will have 1 contested race

HARPSWELL — A former selectman and a former Board of Selectman candidate will complete to serve the final year of Selectman Elinor Multer’s term.

Incumbent Selectman Kevin Johnson, meanwhile, is unopposed in a bid for another three-year term.

The deadline for candidates to file nomination papers was Jan. 25. Voting will take place at Town Meeting on March 11, at the Harpswell Community School on Harpswell Islands Road. Polls will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Multer, 89, announced in October that she will not complete the remainder of her three-year term. She cited personal reasons.

Ellen Shillinglaw will face David Chipman in a bid to take her place.

Chipman served on the board from 1999-2002, and ran unsuccessfully against Multer in 2009. He served on various town panels in the past, is the Planning Board chairman, and a member of the Water Tower Task Force.

Shillinglaw is a member of the Board of Appeals and the Town Lands Committee. In 2013, she unsuccessfully ran for the board in a three-way race for a seat won by Selectman Rick Daniel.

Voters will also elect two representatives to the School Administrative District 75 Board of Directors, but only incumbent Alison Hawkes filed papers to get on the ballot.

Town Clerk Rosalind Knight said the other seat will be filled through write-in votes.

Callie Ferguson can be reached at 781-3661, ext. 100, or cferguson@theforecaster.net. Follow Callie on Twitter: @calliecferguson.

Shillinglaw Chipman

Kevin Johnson