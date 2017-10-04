Harpswell Days to explore subsistence living

HARPSWELL — Harpswell Heritage Land Trust and the Harpswell Historical Society will host Harpswell Days, a celebration of subsistence living, Saturday, Oct. 14, from noon-4 p.m.

The annual event was revived last year after a decades-long hiatus, and showcases long-lost skills and town history.

Events will take place at the Historical Society, 929 Harpswell Neck Road, and include tours, skills and craft demonstrations, live music, and storytelling.

A full schedule is available online on the Land Trust website.