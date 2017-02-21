Harpswell candidates to take questions

HARPSWELL — A public forum with the three candidates for the Board of Selectmen will take place 6-7:30 p.m. March 1, at the High Head Yacht Club on High Head Road.

David Chipman and Ellen Shillinglaw are competing to finish the remaining year of Selectman Elinor Multer’s term. Multer announced last fall that she would step down in March, two years into a three-year term.

Selectman Kevin Johnson, who is running unopposed for a second term, will also participate.

Harpswell Neck residents Tuckie Westfall and Alan Shaver will lead the forum, and Shaver will moderate discussion and questions from the audience.