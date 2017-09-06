Harpswell benefit for lobstermen rescheduled to Sept. 10

HARPSWELL — The date of the second annual Lobstermen’s Relief Fund benefit dinner has been moved to Sunday, Sept. 10.

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 13.

Organized by the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance, the dinner and silent auction event will take place 4-8 p.m. at Cook’s Lobster House on Bailey Island.

Proceeds will benefit families and children of lobstermen experiencing hardship due to illness or tragedy, according to the MLA website.

For more information, contact Mary Coombs at 833-2818.