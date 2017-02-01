Handyman faces charge in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND — The Police Department charged a Portland man with theft by deception for allegedly receiving payment for repair work that he did not do at a South Portland residence.

Police say Daniel Tucci, 58, who also goes by the alias John Bruce, would not answer calls from the victim.

In 2012, Tucci was prohibited by a court order from performing home repair work unless he was supervised by an employer.

In the summons issued Jan. 20, police allege Tucci was performing unsupervised home repair work under fictitious business names that included Helping Hands, Helping Hands Painting, and Handyman Company.

Those who had work done by Tucci within the past year can contact the state attorney general’s office at 800-436-2131 or at consumer.mediation@maine.gov.