Guarino earns MaxPreps national honor

Falmouth senior baseball standout Cam Guarino, joined by his father, Peter, left, mother, Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, former Red Sox World Series champion Lenny DiNardo and brother, Quaid, receives the March Male Athlete of the Year from MaxPreps, presented by the U.S. Marine Corps, Tuesday at Falmouth High School. MaxPreps picks one female and one male athlete each month to be honored. Guarino has been named MaxPreps Best in State for baseball in Maine and is a three-time Under Armour preseason All-American. Guarino has devoted over 120 hours of community service, was awarded the National Leadership Award by Frank Torre/SACSN and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has maintained a 4.0 GPA. Guarino received a baseball and academic scholarship to the University of New Haven and will be a part of their Honors Program.

“On behalf of our family, we’d like to again extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to (athletic director James) Coffey, (assistant athletic director and athletic trainer) Rob Sullivan, Coach (Kevin) Winship, (pitching coach Craig Pendleton) and (principal Gregg) Palmer for all they did to make this happen,” said Hamilton-Guarino. “I think everyone maneuvered through the unknown throughout this process of winning a national level award with incredible grace, style, class, enthusiasm and support.”