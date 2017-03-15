Green to speak at SMCC commencement

SOUTH PORTLAND — Southern Maine Community College announced broadcast journalist Bill Green will deliver this year’s commencement address.

Green, who hosts “Bill Green’s Maine” on WCSH, will speak at the college’s 70th graduation ceremony at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland at 2 p.m. May 21.

Green is a native of Bangor and resident of Cumberland. His weekly show debuted in 2000 and won a regional Emmy in 2016 for Outstanding Magazine Program in New England.

He is a member of the Maine Broadcasting Hall of Fame, the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, and the Silver Circle of the New England Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.