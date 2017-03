Greely’s 5th grade girls’ travel basketball team, coached by Chris Fitzpatrick and Johnna Mulligan, beat Mt. Ararat, 27-20, to win the Cape Elizabeth Travel League.

Back row, from left: Rose Googins and Haley Stewart.

Middle row: Molly Mulligan, Asja Higgins, Katie Dubert, Sabine Sites, Lauren Hester, Olivia Conroy, Zada Smith, Kylie Crocker, Avery Butler and Julia Brubaker.

Front row: Maddie Fitzpatrick, Shaylee O’Grady and Maggie Jacobson.