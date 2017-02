The Greely Rangers travel basketball team (grades 3 and 4), coached by Jeff Michaud and Rick Doane, went 14-0 this winter. The team will compete in 3rd and 4th grade travel tournament in Westbrook next month.

Front row (from left): Head coach Jeff Michaud, Cade Potts, Matt Hutnak, Andrew Padgett, Noah Pardue, Zach Doane and assistant coach Rick Doane.

Back row: Colby Ross, Chris Livingston, Ethan Michaud, Owen Partridge and Kade Ippolito.