Greely star named Mr. Maine Basketball

Greely senior Matt McDevitt was named Mr. Maine Basketball at Friday’s annual Maine McDonald’s/Maine Association of Basketball Coaches banquet in Bangor (Gorham standout Emily Esposito was named Miss Maine Basketball). McDevitt, a 6-foot-7 guard-forward, averaged 16 points, 3.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game while leading Greely to a 22-0 season this winter capped off by the program’s first state championship in 19 years. He also was named a Western Maine Conference first-team all-star. A four-year varsity player and three-year starter, McDevitt led the Rangers to a 68-16 record during his career and surpassed 1,000 career points.

“It feels amazing,” said McDevitt, who hasn’t yet decided where he’ll attend college. “It’s something you dream of when you’re a little kid growing up. I’m just so happy right now.”

Falmouth’s Colin Coyne and Winthrop’s Jacob Hickey were the other finalists.