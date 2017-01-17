Greely standout named Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year

Greely senior Kayley Cimino, the state’s premier volleyball standout, was given the final honor of her high school career recently when she was named Maine’s Gatorade Player of the Year. Cimino, who was also The Forecaster’s selection as Greely’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, was equally dangerous as a setter and hitter and finished with 180 kills, 124 assists, 82 aces and 23 blocks in leading the Rangers to a perfect season and a Class A state title. Cimino will play volleyball at Springfield College in Massachusetts.

