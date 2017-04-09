Greely Rangers Winter Athletes of the Year

McDevitt

Male:

MATT MCDEVITT, Senior—Basketball

McDevitt played an integral role in leading Greely to a coveted Gold Ball and as a result, he took home just about every postseason award imaginable.

McDevitt grew up with a basketball in his hands, as his father, Mike, is the longtime women’s coach at St. Joseph’s College and his older brother, Michael, starred at Greely before going on to play at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.

“Basketball has always been my top sport,” said Matt McDevitt. “Being in a basketball family got me started. I always liked the Saturday morning clinics with (former Greely coach Ken Marks) and the older players too.”

McDevitt, who stands 6-foot-7, but is equally adept on the perimeter as inside, made the varsity team at Greely as a freshman and played with his brother. As a sophomore, he became a starter and it wasn’t long before he emerged as a star. McDevitt averaged 16.2 points per game as a sophomore and was a second-team league all-star. As a junior, he made the first-team and averaged 15.4 points per contest.

This winter, McDevitt was sixth in the league in scoring average (15.9) and was 12th in assists (3.1). Highlights included 19 points in a win over York, 19 more in a victory over Gorham, 17 points and 10 rebounds in a thrilling overtime win at Falmouth, 33 points in a triple-OT victory at Yarmouth, including a 3-pointer which sent the game to a second overtime, 19 in a win over Westbrook and 22 points and nine rebounds in a victory over Falmouth which capped a perfect regular season.

McDevitt was even better in the postseason, scoring 17 points in a quarterfinal round victory over Kennebunk, tallying 16 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, in a semifinal round win over York and 11 more in a regional final victory over Falmouth. In the state game, Greely took it to Messalonskee early, as McDevitt scored 13 first quarter points and ended up with 23 (including the 1,000th point of his career) as the Rangers won their first championship in 19 seasons.

The season’s aftermath was dreamlike as well, as McDevitt was named a first-team league all-star, took part in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game, then was named Mister Maine Basketball.

“I don’t think my senior year could have gone any better,” McDevitt said.

McDevitt, who also played with the Next Level Athletics AAU team and with Greely’s golf and baseball teams, belongs to the school’s chess team. He wants to play basketball in college and is weighing his options, which might include a year of prep school first.

He’ll excel wherever he winds up. Matt McDevitt, Greely’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, embraces the big stage and boasts all the skills.

Coach Travis Seaver’s comment: “Matt’s such a competitor and great kid. He wanted the ball with the game on the line. He’s a tough matchup. He had the ability to carry us. We didn’t need that every night, but when we did, he could do it. I’m glad he was a Ranger.”

Female:

NETTIE CUNNINGHAM, Junior—Alpine skiing

Cunningham cemented her status as one of the state’s best downhill skiers as she capped a solid season with a runner-up performance at the state meet.

Cunningham got interested in skiing watching the Olympics. She wanted to ski moguls, but couldn’t pull it off, so she started downhill racing competitively in the fifth grade with the Franconia Ski Club out of Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire. She quickly grew to love Alpine skiing.

“Skiing became my thing,” Cunningham said. “I like the noise and hitting the gates. It’s a satisfying feeling to get down the hill.”

As a freshman, Cunningham won the Class A giant slalom title. As a sophomore, she came in 12th in the slalom.

This winter, Cunningham continued to stake her claim as an elite skier by dominating during the regular season and excelling in the postseason. In the Western Maine Conference championship meet, Cunningham came in third in the slalom. Then, at the Class A state meet, she was runner-up to Cheverus’ Annesley Black in the slalom, helping Greely finish second as a team.

“I wasn’t anticipating a second-place finish, so I was pleasantly surprised,” Cunningham said. “I didn’t have high expectations, so it was fun.”

Cunningham, who also plays lacrosse and is part of Greely’s Random Act of Kindness Club, has qualified for the Maine team and hopes to bow out with a solid senior season.

That will likely be the case. Nettie Cunningham, Greely’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, is the latest in a long line of Rangers standouts. One who yet to write her final chapter.

Coach Marc Ouellette’s comment: “Nettie is the current cornerstone of the team. As Nettie goes, so does the team. Nettie is a great skier and more importantly, a great teammate. She carries the weight of the team in each race and would have two state championships to show for it if the MPA had not implemented the co-op rule.”

