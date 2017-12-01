Greely Rangers Fall Athletes of the Year

Molloy

Meredith-Pickett

MALE:

QUINN MOLLOY, Senior-Soccer

WMC Class B all-star

Class B South regional all-star

WMC All-Academic team

Captain

Molloy was a steady veteran on a team that underwent plenty of change this fall and he led the Rangers to yet another playoff appearance.

Molloy grew up in Cumberland and started playing soccer at the age of five. He began playing with the Seacoast United Premier team in middle school and joined the Greely varsity as a sophomore.

“I like to see how hard work can pay off in soccer,” Molloy said. “I like the relationships I’ve built over the years with Greely and across the state.”

After being a key player as a sophomore and junior, Molloy was one of the few veterans on the 2017 squad and in addition to providing stability and leadership, he also scored seven goals and assisted on five others.

Highlights included a goal in a win over Freeport, two goals in a victory over Lake Region, a goal in a shutout victory over Poland, two goals in a win over Wells and an overtime winner against Gray-New Gloucester.

Greely got to the Class B South quarterfinals before losing to Cape Elizabeth.

“We answered a lot of questions this year and did well,” Molloy said. “We were very competitive. My teammates really motivated me.”

Molloy, who also plays for Greely’s talented boys’ hockey team, is a member of the school’s Athletic Advisory Board and Student Council and is co-president of the Science Club. He wants to play soccer and follow a medical track in college.

Quinn Molloy, Greely’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, needed to play a big role for the Rangers this season and he more than rose to the occasion.

Coach Mike Andreasen’s comment: “I think Quinn’s biggest impact was his leadership through a transition period where we had very few players with varsity experience. Quinn did a great job providing guidance and advice on the rigors of the varsity season and the mental preparation that accompanies it. He was like an assistant coach on the field and helped us be successful through his strong play. It seemed Quinn played his best soccer when we needed him most. All of his goals and assists were important to a game’s outcome.”

FEMALE:

SYDNEY MEREDITH-PICKETT, Senior—Field hockey

All-State

WMC all-star, first-team

WMC All-Academic team

‘Ranger Award’ winner

Meredith-Pickett’s value couldn’t be quantified as she led the Rangers to their best season in many years, finding herself in the middle of some of the team’s biggest goals.

Meredith-Pickett grew up playing soccer, but in the seventh grade, she gave field hockey a try and took to it immediately.

“I started in gym class and naturally caught on,” Meredith-Pickett said. “Field hockey is a great escape for me. I’ve had a lot of fun.”

Meredith-Pickett joined the varsity team as a sophomore and played an increasingly big role on the always competitive Rangers.

This fall, Greely posted its best record since 2011 and beat three-time defending champion York along the way. Meredith-Pickett, serving as captain for the second year in a row, wound up with five goals and five assists.

Meredith-Pickett scored a goal in a victory over Gray-New Gloucester, had an assist in the win over York, scored in a win over Traip Academy and set up Ella Novick for the game-winner in overtime at Freeport. She saved her best for last, scoring twice against Poland in the Class B South quarterfinals, but the Rangers dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker.

“We came a long way as a team,” Meredith-Pickett said. “The coolest thing about this season was that there were no great teams. Beating York was a nice surprise.”

Along the way, Meredith-Pickett learned to channel her natural competitiveness.

“Being a captain changed the game for me a lot,” said Meredith-Pickett. “I was the oldest player on the team. I was too intense for awhile. I had to learn to be more patient.”

Meredith-Pickett is weighing her college options. She plans to major in math and minor in secondary education. She also hopes to play field hockey in college and wants to coach the sport someday.

Sydney Meredith-Pickett, Greely’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, learned to love field hockey and field hockey loved her back. She’ll be remembered as one of the special players in Rangers history.

Coach Becki Belmore‘s comment: “Sydney was a key player in every game and was instrumental in key victories where she scored a winning goal or led to the scoring of a winning goal. The importance of her role and control of the game weren’t really supported by stats.”

