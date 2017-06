Greely freshman Schuyler Wetmore has been named a 2017 Warrior National Lacrosse All-American and has been selected to represent Maine at the National Prospect Invite to be held July 17-18 in Richmond, Virginia. The National Prospect Invite is a premier lacrosse experience created to provide lacrosse athletes with exposure to a diverse group of lacrosse talent and gain recognition by competing in front of NCAA coaches from every division.

