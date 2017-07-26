Greely graduate named NCAA Woman of the Year finalist

Cumberland’s Delaney Nolin, a 2013 graduate of Greely High School and a 2017 graduate of Occidental College in Los Angeles, was recently named was named one of two SCIAC finalists for the prestigious NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Nolin, who graduated with a degree in biology in May, broke the T35 Paralympic world record in the 800 with a time of 3 minutes, 21.24 seconds. She also won the 200 in 37.57 seconds and placed runner-up in the 100 (18.24).

“During her three years at Oxy, Delaney was such an inspirational figure,” Occidental coach Rob Bartlett said. “Her positivity, enthusiasm and hard work were infectious and she became a cornerstone of the track and field program. Delaney’s athletic success in 2017 was incredible to witness and I can’t imagine anyone more deserving of this recognition.”

The 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced Oct. 22 in Indianapolis.