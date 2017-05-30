Greely girls win WMC track title

Greely’s Katherine Leggat-Barr holds off Falmouth’s Malaika Pasch to win the Division I girls’ mile at Saturday’s Western Maine Conference championship meet. The Rangers wound up first as a team.

John Jensenius photos.

More photos below.

The outdoor track postseason got underway Saturday with the Western Maine Conference meet in Naples and if those results were any indication, local teams and athletes will do very well at the state meets this coming weekend.

Greely’ girls tallied 120 points to edge York (111.5) and Falmouth (109) in Division I. Freeport (22) came in ninth.

The Rangers got wins from Katherine Leggat-Barr in the mile (5 minutes, 5.61 seconds) and two-mile (11:18.91), Lauren Williams in the high jump (5 feet), Maggie McCormick in the pole vault (9-0) and their 4×100 relay team (52.95 seconds).

Greely also got points from Elizabeth Brown (runner-up in the high jump, 4-8, fifth in the shot put, 31-10.25, and fifth in the long jump, 14-8.5), Skylar Cooney (second in the 300 hurdles, 48.52, and fourth in the 100 hurdles, 16.47), Abby Civielo (third in the discus, 93-1), Anya Davis (third in the pole vault, 7-0), Carolyn Todd (third in the mile, 5:19.86, and third in the two-mile, 11:40.75), Isabelle Boisvert (fourth in the pole vault, 7-0), Chloe Waldrep (fourth in the high jump, 4-8, and sixth in the 800, 2:37.36), Julia Bisson (fifth in the pole vault, 6-6), Morgan Selby (sixth in the 100 hurdles, 17.64, and sixth in the 300 hurdles, 51.18), Julia Curran (sixth in the two-mile, 12:42.71) and its runner-up 4×800 relay team (10:16.02).

The Yachtsmen were paced by Adelaide Cooke, who won the javelin (102-2), discus (111-0) and shot put (36-11.5). Cooke was also third in the 100 hurdles (16.45). Malaika Pasch took the 800 (2:21.12) and was runner-up in the mile (5:12.83).

Chelsea Zhao was runner-up in the pole vault (8-0). Emma Harrington was second in the discus (98-8). Sophie Marcotte came in second in the 200 (26.92) and was third in the long jump (16-3.5). Ally Schimelman placed fourth in the two-mile (11:53.87). Danielle Casavant came in fourth in the long jump (15-2.5). Madison Tait came in fourth in the discus (85-2), fourth in the javelin (88-11) and sixth in the shot put (31-2.25). Hannah Berzinis was fifth in the two-mile (12:35.64). Falmouth’s 4×400 relay team was fourth (4:25.55), while the 4×100 (56.02) and 4×800 (11:12.00) squads both finished sixth.

The Falcons’ points came from Emily Latulippe (fourth in the 100, 13.81), Lilly Horne (fourth in the 800, 2:31.77, and fourth in the mile, 5:20.02), their third-place 4×400 relay team (4:22.55) and their fourth-place 4×100 relay squad (53.57).

York was the Division I boys’ champion, tallying 165 points, 11 better than second-place Falmouth. Greely (76) came in third and Freeport (38) placed sixth.

The Yachtsmen got wins from Matt Polewaczyk in the 100 (11.55) and 200 (23.20), Douglas Cooke in the 400 (52.06), John Auer in the mile (4:32.55), Jeremiah Sands in the two-mile (9:50.29), Ben Rudnick in the pole vault (13-6), Ted Pierson in the shot put (44-00.25), Cole Anderson in the discus (133-2) and their 4×100 (45.80) and 4×400 (3:42.36) relay teams.

Also scoring were Noah Gull (runner-up in the 110 hurdles, 16.52), Pierson (second in the discus, 128-7), Aaron Thomas (third in the pole vault, 12-6), Kyle Bouchard (third in the 200, 23.86, and fourth in the 100, 11.82), Cooke (fourth in the high jump, 5-8), Nate Nagem (fourth in the javelin, 131-10), Conner Piers (fourth in the two-mile, 10:11.10), Auer (fifth in the two-mile, 10:16.53), Kade Kelley (fifth in the 400, 55.54), Sam Larlee (sixth in the 400, 55.71), Anderson (sixth in the shot put, 38-2.25) and the fourth-place 4×800 relay squad (8:52.94).

The Rangers were led by their 4×800 relay team, which was first in 8:32.30. Sam Bonnevie was runner-up in the pole vault (13-0) and the javelin (149-3). Matthew Todd placed third in the mile (4:38.18). Nicolas Brown was third in the high jump (5-10). Luke Marsanskis was third in the two-mile (10:08.99) and fifth in the mile (4:44.52). Gavin Poperechny placed third in the 300 hurdles (45.13) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.06). Bryan Taylor posted a fourth-place finish in the pole vault (10-0). Pat Lyden came in fourth in the mile (4:43.28) and sixth in the two-mile (10:22.33). Trevor Rafford finished fifth in the 800 (2:10.04). Sam Jagolinzer came in sixth in the 110 hurdles (19.83). Greely’s 4×100 relay team came in third (47.55) and its 4×400 relay squad placed fifth (3:48.02).

The Falcons got points from Henry Jaques (runner-up in the mile, 4;35.59, and second in the two-mile, 10:02.87), Joe Ashby (fourth in the 800, 2:09.20), Nicholas Mitch (fifth in the 100, 11.98), Griffin Agnese (fifth in the 300 hurdles, 46.10), Jacob Tomm (fifth in the long jump, 19-0, and sixth in the 200, 23.97), Yacob Olins (sixth in the mile, 4:45.33), and their third-place 4×400 (3:44.50) and fourth-place 4×100 (48.92) relay teams.

Maine Coast Waldorf, North Yarmouth Academy and Yarmouth took part in Division II.

Yarmouth had 63 points to come in fifth in the boys’ meet (which was won by Wells with 195 points). NYA (43) placed sixth. MCW didn’t score.

The Clippers were paced by Luke Laverdiere, who won the 800 (2:00.38) and the mile (4:19.66). Noah Eckersley-Ray finished second in the discus (111-2) and tied for second in the javelin (138-2). Michael McNeil was runner-up in the shot put (39-3.25) and placed sixth in the discus (90-11). Wyatt Bates was third in the high jump (5-6). Chris Koskinen came in third in the pole vault (10-0). Theo Bolmer finished fourth in the shot put (37-8). Owen Curnin came in fifth in the shot put (37-2.25). Will Saint-Amour came in sixth in the 200 (25.14).

The Panthers were led by Te’Andre King, who was second in both the high jump (5-8) and the triple jump (34-7.75) and fourth in the long jump (16-8.75). Jack Sillin finished third in the discus (110-2). Jake Malcom was third in the 300 hurdles (45.81). Xander Bartone finished fourth in the 800 (2:02.73). Jack Lent finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (47.13). NYA’s 4×400 relay team finished fourth (3:50.26) and its 4×100 relay squad was sixth (49.69).

The girls’ meet was also won by Wells with 153 points. Yarmouth (34) came in sixth, NYA (26) was eighth and MCW (14) finished 10th.

The Clippers got wins from Paige Reinfelder in the pole vault (8-0) and Caitlen Hewitt in the javelin (86-4). Kelcie McGonagle finished second in the pole vault (7-0). Kim Fuller was third in the triple jump (28-9.5).

The Panthers were led by Savannah Shaw, who was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (21.23) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (59.25). Ellie Hilscher came in third in the racewalk (11:00.95). Megan Alberding finished fourth in the mile (5:45.59). NYA’s 4×100 relay team placed fourth (1:01.52).

MCW’s points came from Olivia Skillings (who was second in the mile, 5:32.25, and third in the 800, 2:28.74).

States

Falmouth will take part in the Class A state meet Saturday at Massabesic High School in Waterboro.

Yarmouth will be the host school for the Class B state meet, which will also include Freeport and Greely.

Maine Coast Waldorf and North Yarmouth Academy travel to Foxcroft Academy for the Class C state meet.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Yarmouth’s Luke Laverdiere leaves the pack in his wake as he cruises to victory in the Division II 800 at Saturday’s WMC meet. Laverdiere also finished first in the mile.

Falmouth’s Adelaide Cooke heaves the javelin. Cooke won that event, as well as the discus and shot put.

Falmouth’s Jeremiah Sands is followed by Freeport’s Henry Jaques in the Division I boys’ two-mile. Sands wound up first and Jaques was runner-up.

Falmouth’s Malaika Pasch runs away from the competition to win the Division I 800.

North Yarmouth Academy’s Savannah Shaw wound up second in the Division II 100 hurdles.

Falmouth’s Matt Polewaczyk holds off Cape Elizabeth’s Matthew Concannon to win the Division I boys’ 200.