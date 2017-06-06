Greely girls win elusive outdoor track crown

Greely’s Elizabeth Brown clears the bar in the high jump at Saturday’s Class B state outdoor track and field meet. Brown finished second in that event and the Rangers won the team title for the first time in a dozen years.

John Jensenius photos (unless otherwise noted).

After winning an indoor state title for the first time in nine years back in February, Greely’s girls’ outdoor team ended an even longer drought Saturday at Yarmouth High School when it won Class B for the first time since 2005, highlighting a dramatic and triumphant effort from local athletes in three different classes.

The Rangers tallied 67 points to hold off runner-up York (59). Yarmouth had 12 points and was 18th, while Freeport (1) finished 28th.

Greely got wins from Morgan Selby in the 300 hurdles (45.96 seconds) and Katherine Leggat-Barr in the two-mile (11 minutes, 15.26 seconds) and had plenty of depth behind them.

Leggat-Barr was also runner-up in the mile (5:04.63). Elizabeth Brown was second in the high jump (5 feet-2 inches). Carolyn Todd came in third in the two-mile (11:28.43) and fourth in the mile (5:16.46). Maggie McCormick finished third in the pole vault (9-6). Selby was fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.88). Skylar Cooney came in fifth in the 300 hurdles (47.43) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.34). Abby Civiello was sixth in the discus (95-0). Chloe Smith finished sixth in the 800 (2:26.52).

The Rangers placed sixth in both the 4×400 (Selby, Leggat-Barr, Todd and Cooney, 4:18.25) and 4×800 (Kate Curran, Julia Curran, Chloe Waldrep and Smith, 10:19.89) relays.

“Lots of bits and pieces,” Greely girls’ coach John Folan said. “We fell behind a few times early, then we’d crawl back in and just nickel-and-dime things all over the place. We only had two wins all day. Everything else was just where can you pick a few up and hope to push York and MDI back out a little bit, and it just worked out.”

The Rangers have now won 15 outdoor titles, dating back to 1976.

Yarmouth was led by Abby Hamilton, who was runner-up in the two-mile (11:24.74). Paige Reinfelder placed fourth in the pole vault (8-6).

Freeport’s point came from Lilly Horne, who was seventh in the mile (5:18.86).

The Class B boys’ title was won by Winslow with 98 points (three better than Mt. Desert Island). Yarmouth posted the best outdoor finish in program history, fourth, with 58 points. Greely (32) was sixth. Freeport (13) came in 15th.

The Clippers were led by standout Luke Laverdiere, who won the 800 (2:01.00), mile (4:18.75) and two-mile (9:31.69), to tally 30 points all by himself (which would have placed him seventh among all teams). Tahj Garvey also produced a win, in the 400 (49.94).

Also scoring for Yarmouth were Michael Hagerty (third in the shot put, 45-4.75), Eric LaBrie (fifth in the 200, 23.51), its third-place 4×100 relay team (LaBrie, Garvey, Tucker Whitney and William Saint-Amour, 45.57) and its fifth-place 4×400 relay squad (Whitney, Saint-Amour, Luke Groothoff and Garvey, 3:41.72).

“Our goal was to be in the top three and I’m proud of how our kids competed,” said Clippers coach John Rogers. “Tahj Garvey’s performance in the 400 was just outstanding and I was so proud of how he came to compete. Luke’s intent was to break 4:19 for the (mile), which he did, and then just compete and try and win the other two. His performance was as dominant as I’ve seen over my seven years coaching at Yarmouth. His confidence and running are at a high level right now, so it will be interesting to see how he and Tahj do at New Englands next week with top competition.

“We have almost all our kids back next year, so we’ll have higher expectations. This experience will serve them well.”

Greely was led by Nicolas Brown, who came in second in the high jump (6-0). Luke Marsanskis was third in the two-mile (10:13.16). Pat Lyden placed fourth in the two-mile (10:13.40). Sam Bonnevie finished fourth in the pole vault (11-6) and seventh in the javelin (142-0). Gavin Poperechny was sixth in the 300 hurdles (43.35) and had the seventh-best time in the 110 hurdles (16.74). The Rangers came in third in the 4×800 relay (Max Stickney, Trevor Rafford, Adam Bruder and Matthew Todd, 8:37.26).

Freeport’s points came from Henry Jaques (runner-up in the two-mile, 9:45.13), Jacob Tomm (sixth in the long jump, 20-3.25), Yacob Olins (seventh in the mile, 4:42.57) and its sixth-place 4×400 relay team (Chandler Wyman, Olins, Griffin Agnese and Joe Ashby, 3:42.61).

Class A

At the Class A state meet at Masssabesic High School in Waterboro, Falmouth’s girls tallied 60 points to come in third behind Cheverus (74) and Thornton Academy (60.5).

The Yachtsmen got a win from Adelaide Cooke in the discus (115-5). Cooke also placed third in the 100 hurdles (16.12), shot put (38-2.75) and the javelin (110-3). Also scoring were Malaika Pasch (runner-up in the 800, 2:20.43, second in the mile, 5:14.32, and third in the two-mile, 11:27.29), Sophie Marcotte (third in the 200, 26.55) and Emma Harrington (fourth in the discus, 105-0).

In the boys’ meet, won by Scarborough with ease (103 points to runner-up Thornton Academy’s 50), Falmouth (30 points) was ninth.

Jeremiah Sands was the runner-up in the two-mile (9:31.05). Matt Polewaczyk came in third in 200 (22.93) and seventh in the 100 (11.61). Ben Rudnick was fourth in the pole vault (14-0). Douglas Cooke came in fifth in the 400 (52.49). John Auer placed sixth in the mile (4:30.12). Conner Piers was sixth in the two-mile (10:02.03). Cole Anderson finished seventh in the discus (137-4). The Yachtsmen’s 4×100 relay team (Rudnick, Ethan Ali, Kyle Bouchard and Polewaczyk) placed fifth (44.75).

Class C

Maine Coast Waldorf and North Yarmouth Academy made the trip to Foxcroft Academy for the Class C state meet.

In the girls’ competition, won by Orono with 125.33 points, MCW (9) tied Mt. Abram for 21st and NYA (2) came in 28th.

MCW’s points came from Olivia Skillings, who was third in the mile (5:38.40) and fifth in the two-mile (12:27.23).

The Panthers’ points came from Megan Alberding (sixth in the mile, 5:51.80).

Orono also won the boys’ title with 102 points. NYA (15.5) was 17th. MCW didn’t score.

The Panthers featured Xander Bartone (third in the 800, 2:04.34), Te’Andre King (tied for fourth in the high jump, 5-8) and their third-place 4×400 relay team (Jack Lent, Rick Hilscher, Henry Quesada and Bartone, 3:38.20).

New Englands

The final act of the high school outdoor track season will come Saturday with the New England championships in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Local qualifiers included Falmouth’s Adelaide Cooke (girls’ discus and shot put), Douglas Cooke (boys’ 400), Harrington (girls’ shot put), Marcotte (girls’ 200), Polewaczyk (boys’ 200), Rudnick (boys’ pole vault), Sands (boys’ two-mile) and the boys’ 4×100 relay team, Greely’s Brown (girls’ high jump), Leggat-Barr (girls’ mile) and McCormick (girls’ pole vault) and Yarmouth’s Garvey (boys’ 400) and Laverdiere (boys’ mile and two-mile).

Yarmouth’s Tahj Garvey races to victory in the boys’ 400 at the Class B state meet. The Clippers came in fourth as a team, their best-ever finish in an outdoor state meet.

Falmouth’s Adelaide Cooke clears a hurdle in the 100 hurdles at Saturday’s Class A state meet. Cooke was third in that event. She won the discus and also scored in the javelin and shot put and helped the Yachtsmen place third as a team.

Greely’s Morgan Selby races to victory in the Class B girls’ 300 hurdles.

Greely’s Katherine Leggat-Barr leads Yarmouth’s Abigail Hamilton in the Class B girls’ two-mile. Leggat-Barr wound up beating Hamilton by nine seconds to win the event.

Yarmouth’s Luke Laverdiere leaves the field in his wake as he cruises to victory in the Class B boys’ two-mile. Laverdiere also won the 800 and the mile.

Greely’s Sam Bonnevie clears 11 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault. Bonnevie came in fourth in that event.

Freeport’s Jacob Tomm came in sixth in the Class B boys’ long jump.

Greely’s Gavin Poperechny came in sixth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 110 hurdles at the Class B boys’ meet.