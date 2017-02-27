Greely girls win elusive Class B track title

Greely’s Zoe Lambert hands the baton to Morgan Selby in the girls’ 4×200 relay at last week’s state meet. The Rangers finished third in that event, but won their first Class B crown since 2008.

John Jensenius photos.

More photos below.

After five second place finishes in six years, Greely’s girls’ indoor track team got over the hump and reached the pinnacle at last week’s Class B state championship meet at Bates College in Lewiston.

The Rangers tallied 62.20 points to hold off runner-up Mt. Desert Island (53). Yarmouth (35) placed fifth, Freeport (7) came in 17th and North Yarmouth Academy (4) tied Wells for 20th place.

Greely didn’t have an event winner, but its depth was the difference.

Lauren Williams tied for second in the high jump (5 feet). Zoe Lambert came in third in the long jump (16-2.25). Maggie McCormick came in third in the pole vault (8-6). Katherine Leggat-Barr finished third in the mile (5 minutes, 15.02 seconds) and third in the two-mile (11:47.09). Skylar Cooney came in fourth in the 55 hurdles (9.24 seconds). Carolyn Todd was fourth in the mile (5:29.80) and fourth in the two-mile (11:55.06). Chloe Smith finished fifth in the mile (5:42.07). Lizzie Brown was fifth in the high jump (5-0). Isabelle Boisvert finished in a five-way tie for fifth in the pole vault (7-0).

Greely’s 4×800 relay team (Smith, Julia Curran, Izzy Evans and Kate Curran) finished third in 10:18.40. The 4×200 relay squad (Cooney, Brown, Lambert and Morgan Selby) was also third in 1:53.58).

The Rangers won the crown for the first time since 2008 and for the 14th time overall.

“We are very, very pleased with these kids today,” Greely coach John Folan said. “It wasn’t easy, but they did what they needed to do to win.”

Yarmouth featured Abby Hamilton, who won the two-mile in 11:21.24. Anneka Murrin was runner-up in the mile (5:13.24) and third in the 800 (2:24.61). Gabriella Colby-George placed fourth in the shot put (33-7). Paige Reinfelder finished fourth in the pole vault (8-0). Sophie Walsh was fifth in the 55 hurdles (9.43).

Freeport’s points came from Tara Migliaccio, who was fourth in the 400 (1:02.82), and its fifth-place 4×200 relay team (Mikaela Fleenor, Migliaccio, Emma Abbott and Emily Latulippe, 1:54.55).

NYA’s points came from Isabelle See, who placed fourth in the high jump (5-0).

In the boys’ meet, won by MDI with 58 points, Greely (38.5) placed second. Yarmouth (30.5) was fifth, Freeport (16) came in 15th and NYA (3) placed 23rd.

The Rangers’ top individual was Sam Bonnevie (who tied for second in the pole vault, 11-6). Also scoring were Max Stickney (third in the mile, 4:51.85), Gavin Poperechny (fourth in the 55 hurdles, 8.55), Matthew Todd (fourth in the mile, 4:52.25), Daniel Peabbles (fifth in the long jump, 19-4.5), Luke Marsanskis (fifth in the mile, 10:55.33), Nicolas Brown (who tied for sixth in the high jump, 5-6) and Ben Wilson (seventh in the two-mile, 11:08.40).

Greely’s 4×800 relay team (Isaac Moore, Caleb Thurston, Todd and Stickney) came in third (8:54.91). The Rangers’ 4×200 relay squad (Peabbles, Poperechny, Luke Stickney and Bonnevie) finished fifth (1:40.21).

The Clippers’ effort was highlighted by standout Luke Laverdiere, who won the mile (4:24.35) and the two-mile (9:49.73). Tucker Whitney was fourth in the long jump (19-6), fifth in the high jump (5-8) and sixth in the triple jump (39-10.75). Chris Koskinen tied for sixth in the pole vault (10-0).

The Falcons were led by Henry Jaques, who was second in the two-mile (10:10.98). Jacob Tomm finished third in the pole vault (40-6.25). Tom Doyle placed seventh in the mile (5:05.73). Freeport’s 4×200 relay team (Nick Mitch, Will Winter, Chandler Wyman and Nick Sawicki) came in seventh (1:41.61).

The Panthers’ points came from their sixth-place 4×800 relay team (Kieran Rowe, Henry Quesada, Jack Lent and Xander Bartone, 9:20.36) and Bartone (seventh in the 800, 2:10.08).

Falmouth took part in the Class A state meet in Gorham.

The Yachtsmen girls tallied 22 points and came in fifth (Scarborough won with 88). Malaika Pasch won the mile (5:24.12) and came in third in the 800 (2:20.17). Chelsea Zhao was sixth in the pole vault (9-0). Sophie Marcotte came in sixth in the 200 (27.32). Hannah Berzinis was sixth in the two-mile (12:20.25).

Falmouth’s boys had 17.5 points and came in 11th (Scarborough took the crown with 102.25 points). The Yachtsmen were led by Conner Piers, who was runner-up in the two-mile (9:55.97). Ted Pierson was sixth in the shot put (46-9). Jeremiah Sands was seventh in the two-mile (10:14.13). Noah Gull was seventh in the 55 hurdles (8.38). Aaron Thomas tied for seventh in the pole vault (12-3).

The Yachtsmen’s 4×200 relay team (Ethan Ali, Kyle Bouchard, Gull and Ben Rudnick) placed fourth (1:37.24). The 4×800 relay squad (Wyman, Piers, Charlie Manning and Sands) finished seventh (8:45.59).

The final act of the indoor track season, the New England championship meet, will be held Saturday in Boston.

Falmouth’s Berzinis, Pasch, Piers, Pierson and boys’ 4×200 relay team, Greely’s Leggat-Barr and Carolyn Todd, NYA’s See and Yarmouth’s Laverdiere have all qualified.

Sun Journal staff writer Eric Maxim contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Yarmouth’s Luke Laverdiere speeds to victory in the two-mile as eventual runner-up Freeport’s Henry Jaques gives chase at last week’s Class B state meet. Laverdiere also won the mile.

Yarmouth’s Anneka Murrin competes in the 800. Murrin placed third.

Yarmouth’s Abby Hamilton leaves the field in her wake as she wins the two-mile.

NYA’s Xander Bartone runs the boys’ 800. Bartone finished seventh.

Greely’s Lauren Williams clears the high jump at five feet. Williams tied for second in that event.

Greely’s Sam Bonnevie vaults over the bar at 11 feet, 6 inches. Bonnevie placed third.

Greely’s Zoe Lambert finished third in the girls’ long jump.