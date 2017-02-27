Greely girls place third at Class B swim state meet

The swimming season came to a close last week and once again, Greely’s girls had a very strong showing.

The Rangers weren’t able to win a third straight Class B state championship, but they did come in third with with 222.5 points at the state meet held at the University of Maine in Orono. Cape Elizabeth left the field in its wake with 440 points and Morse (265) was runner-up. Yarmouth (107) came in ninth.

Greely was led by Lily Black, who was runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 5.2 seconds) and fifth in the 500 free (5:41.19), and runner-up diver Julia Bisson (336.80 points). Courtney Rog came in third in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.03) and placed fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:16.54). Maddy Rawnsley tied for fifth in the 200 free (2:08.33) and placed seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:03.71).

The Rangers’ 200 medley relay team (Lauren Williams, Rog, Rawnsley and Kyla Moroney) placed third (1:56.80). The 200 free relay team (Moroney, Rawnsley, Rog and Black) was also third (1:45.18). The 400 free relay squad (Williams, Caroline Isasi, Sarah Beretich and Black) came in sixth (3:59.95).

“My girls did well,” said longtime Greely coach Rob Hale. “The Cape girls are by far the finest Maine high school girls’ team ever. They are fast and deep. They had kids on the bench who qualified but didn’t swim. They outscored 11 teams and almost 12 in just in the 100 free alone.

“We were in positions to score. We also had a number of new qualifiers gain much need experience. We are young and hope lessen the gap between us and Cape if we are not Class A next year. If we are A, we will still be competitive.”

Yarmouth was paced by Eliza Lunt, who was runner-up in the breaststroke (1:09.82) and came in fifth in the 50 free (25.76 seconds). Natalie Bourassa finished eighth in the 500 free (5:55.01). The Clippers’ 200 free relay team (Lunt, Elizabeth Hanson, Kara Murray and Amanda Murray) wound up eighth (1:50.88).

In the Class B boys’ meet, won by Old Town with 327 points, Greely (80) came in ninth and Yarmouth (41) was 13th.

The Rangers’ effort was highlighted by their fifth-place 200 relay team (Cole Moore, Charlie Guild, Carter Lawless and Atticus Smith, 1:37.12).

“My boys did well,” Hale said. “A very young, inexperienced core of mostly sophomores improved a lot since November. That bodes well for the next few years. Maybe we can swim with the big boys again.”

The Clippers’ 200 free relay team (Charlie Keefe, Michael Hagerty, Braelan Creswell and Camden Thaxter) finished ninth (1:40.55)..

In the Class A meet, contested at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Falmouth’s girls came in fifth and the boys placed eighth.

In the girls’ meet, won by Cony with 311 points, the Yachtsmen tallied 165. Falmouth was led by Grace Perron, who came in fourth in the 500 free (5:35.30) and sixth in the 200 free (2:05.83). Keller Gardner came in seventh in the 100 free (58.98). Mae Causey was eighth in the 50 free (26.53). Marina Fuentes-Cantillana placed eighth in the breaststroke (1:14.82).

Falmouth’s 200 free relay team (Perron, Sarah Baumann, Gardner and Causey) finished fourth (1:47.89). Its medley relay squad (Hannah Fishman, Fuentes-Cantillana, Causey and Baumann) was fifth (2:01.64). The Yachtsmen’s 400 free relay team (Gardner, Baumann, Fuentes-Cantillana and Perron) finished sixth (4:01.41).

Falmouth’s boys tallied 113 points (Cheverus was first with 286.5). The Yachtsmen were led by Connor Perron, who won the 200 free (1:47.05) and the 500 free (4:46.94). Griffin Conley finished third in diving (319.40 points).

Falmouth was sixth in both the 200 free (Caleb Robinson, Gunter Haug-Pavlak, Hyun Lee and Perron, 1:38.28) and the 400 free (Robinson, Haug-Pavlak, Lee and Perron, 3:37.68) relays.

