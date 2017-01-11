Greely girls frustrate Yarmouth again

Greely sophomore Anna DeWolfe drives on Yarmouth senior Cory Langenbach during the Rangers’ 65-41 win Tuesday night. DeWolfe had a game-high 25 points as Greely beat the Clippers for the 23rd straight time.

Chris Lambert photos.

More photos below.

BOX SCORE

Greely 65 Yarmouth 41

G- 13 16 20 16- 65

Y- 2 10 17 12- 41

G- DeWolfe 11-0-25, Train 4-0-11, Porter 4-0-10, Obar 4-0-8, Spoerri 2-2-6, Currier 1-0-3, Chapin 1-0-2

Y- Clark 8-1-17, D’Appolonia 4-0-8, Langenbach 3-0-7, Hattan 2-0-5, Blaschke 1-0-2, Watterson 1-0-2

3-pointers:

G (9) DeWolfe, Train 3, Porter 2, Currier 1

Y (2) Hattan, Langenbach 1

Turnovers:

G- 16

Y- 27

Free throws

G: 2-2

Y: 1-4

YARMOUTH—Greely has mastered its recipe for beating Yarmouth in girls’ basketball.

Swarm the Clippers early, race to an early lead behind its myriad scoring options, then go on to victory.

Whatever the Rangers are doing, it’s working, as Tuesday evening, Greely went to Yarmouth and produced its 23rd straight victory in the series.

The Rangers got first quarter 3-pointers from seniors Isabel Porter and Moira Train and sophomore Anna DeWolfe to grab a 13-2 lead after eight minutes.

Greely eventually extended its lead to 20-2 behind a 17-0 run and while the Clippers settled down, the Rangers took a 29-12 advantage to the break.

In the second half, Yarmouth got a strong performance from senior Alison Clark, but never drew closer than 15 points and Greely pulled away to prevail, 65-41.

The Rangers got a game-high 25 points from DeWolfe, Train added 11 and Porter 10 as Greely improved to 8-1, dropping the Clippers to 6-3 in the process.

“(Yarmouth’s) tough,” said first-year Rangers coach Todd Flaherty. “They slowed us down a little bit. They’re well coached and they do a nice job. Our halfcourt trap might have surprised them. It’s the first time we’ve used it. I wanted to see what it looked like and the girls did a nice job.”

Another try

When Greely beat visiting Yarmouth, 54-37, Dec. 19, it marked 22 consecutive wins in the series (see sidebar below).

Both teams have enjoyed a lot of triumph in the first half of the season.

The Clippers lost at home to Gray-New Gloucester in their opener, 46-35, then won at Lake Region, 28-24 (their first win over the Lakers since 2005) and rolled at Waynflete, 55-23. After a 54-37 setback at Greely, Yarmouth closed 2016 with wins at Maranacook (51-15) and at home over Sacopee Valley (42-16), then opened the new year by rallying past visiting Poland (35-29) and Lincoln Academy (47-36).

Greely opened by handling visiting Cape Elizabeth (78-45), host York (72-42), visiting Brunswick (65-46) and visiting Yarmouth (54-37). A 67-64 loss at defending AA champion Gorham followed. The Rangers closed 2016 with a 71-45 triumph at Morse and started the new year by winning at Falmouth (64-45) and Poland (61-21).

Tuesday, Yarmouth was seeking its first victory over Greely since a 56-48 triumph Jan. 5, 2005 in Cumberland, but instead, Greely made it 23 in a row.

The Clippers had some chances to start with a lead (a rarity against the Rangers), but couldn’t convert and 66 seconds in, Porter knocked down a 3. Clark countered with a jumper, but Greely got the next 10 points to seize control.

After senior Molly Chapin’s offensive rebound, DeWolfe scored her first points on a short jumper in the lane. DeWolfe then canned a 3 and pulled up for a long jumper just inside the 3-point line. A corner 3 from Train gave the Rangers a 13-2 lead after eight minutes.

DeWolfe led all scorers in the first quarter with eight points while Yarmouth was hindered by 10 turnovers.

“That start gave us energy,” DeWolfe said. “It started on defense. We switched it up and I think it surprised them. We’ve struggled on defense, so we decided to keep changing it and see what works best for us. (Isabel and Moira) always do well. When they get their shots going down, it gives everyone energy.”

In the second period, Greely continued to pull away.

A long jumper from freshman Brooke Obar, a leaner in the lane from DeWolfe and a 3 from Train made it 20-2 Rangers.

Finally, with 5:30 left in the half, Clark took a pass from senior Johanna Hattan and made a layup to end Greely’s 17-0 run and a 9 minute, 10 second drought.

DeWolfe answered right back with a jumper, Porter canned a 3 and after a steal, DeWolfe made a layup for the Rangers’ biggest advantage of the half, 27-4.

The next five points went to Yarmouth, as Hattan made a 3 and off an inbounds set, Hattan set up senior Cory Langenbach for a layup, but sophomore Emma Spoerri scored on a putback for the visitors’ final points of the half.

Just before halftime, Clark scored on a putback and Clark made a free throw to make it a 29-12 game at the break.

DeWolfe led all scorers with 13 points in the first half. Porter and Train both added six. Clark paced the Clippers with seven, but they turned the ball over 16 times to just seven giveaways by the Rangers.

In the third period, Yarmouth heated up, but Greely answered every surge.

Starting the half, Clark took a feed from sophomore Clementine Blaschke and made a layup, but Train countered with a floater in the lane.

After Langenbach made a jumper following a steal, Porter answered with a runner in the lane and DeWolfe set up Chapin for a layup off an inbounds set.

Langenbach hit a 3 pointer, but Obar made a leaner in the lane, then hit a short jumper to make it 39-19.

After Hattan hit a jumper, DeWolfe countered with one of her own.

Clark scored on a putback, but DeWolfe drained a floater in the lane, then sank consecutive 3s for a 49-23 lead.

Clark answered with a jumper, junior Sara D’Appolonia made a layup after a steal and after a Clark steal, D’Appolonia made another layup, but that only pulled the Clippers within 20, 49-29, heading for the fourth quarter.

There, Greely finished it off.

Train started the final stanza with a 3, but Clark countered with a leaner and D’Appolonia made a layup.

DeWolfe then drove to the basket, faked a pass and made a layup, the next time down, DeWolfe fed Porter for another layup, then, after a Chapin rebound, DeWolfe set up Obar for a layup and a 58-33 lead.

After D’Applonia drove for a layup, Spoerri made two free throws, but Blaschke countered with a putback.

Spoerri made a layup, but Clark scored her final points on a putback. Greely’s final points came on a 3-pointer from junior Kelsey Currier and a bank shot from Yarmouth junior Sage Watterson with 7.8 seconds left accounted for the 65-41 final score.

DeWolfe put on another show, scoring 25 points and just as impressively, dishing out six assists.

“I like assists more than scoring,” DeWolfe said. “Getting everyone involved is important.”

“We love Anna,” Chapin said. “She’s very humble. She’s not selfish. She’s a team player. She’s perfected other aspects of her game, not just shooting.”

Train had 11 points, Porter 10 (to go with nine boards and two blocks), Obar eight, Spoerri six, Currier three and Chapin two (to go with 10 rebounds).

“I’m not a shooter,” Chapin said. “We have plenty of shooters and I like to get it to them as much as I can. I like to focus more on defense. That’s something I can control more. I like to give energy. I have drive fighting for rebounds. I like to go after every ball.”

“Molly’s fantastic,” Flaherty said. “She’s unselfish to a fault. She’s our defensive leader. She’s one of our leading rebounders. She’s our emotional leader. Off the court, she’s the captain of the captains. She’s overlooked by a lot of people.”

Greely made nine 3-pointers, sank both free throws and overcame 16 turnovers.

Yarmouth was led by Clark’s 17 points and eight rebounds. D’Appolonia had eight points, Langenbach seven, Hattan five and Blaschke (nine rebounds, two blocks) and Watterson two apiece.

The Clippers had a 26-23 rebounding advantage, but only made 1 of 4 foul shots and committed a costly 27 turnovers.

“Greely’s tremendous,” Yarmouth coach Chris Strong said. “They are a matchup nightmare because they can do it all. Our zone was ineffective because they spread out well and we couldn’t get to them. When we tried to match up man-to-man, we got in foul trouble, because they beat us one-on-one. They’re smart and they’re tremendous passers. They move the ball well and they just don’t miss.

“We didn’t execute our offense in the first quarter whatsoever. We had trouble getting the ball into Alison and turned the ball over. I was pleased with our offensive production in the second half.”

Second half

Yarmouth (currently fourth in the Class B South Heal Points standings) is very much in the hunt for a high playoff seed and has the pieces in place to post a winning record for the first time since 2004-05. The Clippers play the final two games of their six-game homestand Saturday and Tuesday as Freeport and Wells pay visits. Games at Poland, Traip, Gray-New Gloucester and Falmouth and home tilts versus Cape Elizabeth and Lake Region also remain.

“We want to become a better team from this experience,” Strong said. “We’re just starting to realize our potential. We’ll keep getting better.”

Greely (first in Class A South) returns home Saturday to meet Biddeford in its first contest on its home floor since Dec. 19. The Rangers go to Fryeburg Academy Monday, then have key home tilts versus York and Gray-New Gloucester. Trips to Marshwood, Cape Elizabeth and Falmouth and home games versus Westbrook and Kennebunk also remain.

“There’s still a lot to work on,” Chapin said. “We’re coming together and jelling well. We want to win. We try not to talk about it too much, but it’s on all our minds. I want it badly. I dream about it every night. With hard work, I think we can get to states.”

“We’re still working on figuring out what works best for us on defense, depending on who we’re playing,” DeWolfe said. “We have to stay positive and keep getting better.”

“We’ve had some weaknesses exposed,” Flaherty added. “We’ve worked on those in practice and I’ve seen improvement. We have to continue to build on transitioning and scoring quickly. We just want to get better. Executing in the halfcourt will be big tournament-time. You have to score when you have to and you have to stop the other team. It’s a motivated group. They were motivated before I came on board. They have a goal, definitely.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Yarmouth senior Alison Clark drives to the basket as Greely seniors Molly Chapin, left, and Moira Train defend.

Greely freshman Brooke Obar shoots a 3-pointer as Yarmouth junior Sara D’Appolonia soars to defend.

Greely senior Molly Chapin makes a move on Yarmouth senior Alison Clark (21) and sophomore Ceanne Lyon.

Greely sophomore Anna DeWolfe knocks down a shot.

Greely senior Molly Chapin passes the ball past Yarmouth sophomore Clementine Blaschke.

Recent Greely-Yarmouth results

2016-17

@ Greely 54 Yarmouth 37

2015-16

@ Greely 40 Yarmouth 27

Greely 50 @ Yarmouth 41

2014-15

Greely 50 @ Yarmouth 29

@ Greely 54 Yarmouth 22

2013-14

@ Greely 51 Yarmouth 28

Greely 51 @ Yarmouth 22

2012-13

@ Greely 68 Yarmouth 29

Greely 57 @ Yarmouth 41

2011-12

Greely 48 @ Yarmouth 18

@ Greely 56 Yarmouth 43

2010-11

Greely 44 @ Yarmouth 16

@ Greely 52 Yarmouth 22

2009-10

@ Greely 57 Yarmouth 28

Greely 59 @ Yarmouth 27

2008-09

Greely 40 @ Yarmouth 36

2007-08

@ Greely 49 Yarmouth 36

2006-07

@ Greely 62 Yarmouth 37

Greely 62 @ Yarmouth 22

2005-06

Greely 52 @ Yarmouth 33

@ Greely 49 Yarmouth 43

2004-05

Yarmouth 56 @ Greely 48

Greely 44 @ Yarmouth 40

2003-04

Greely 41 @ Yarmouth 33

Yarmouth 42 @ Greely 38

Western B semifinals

Greely 47 Yarmouth 29

2002-03

Greely 39 @ Yarmouth 34

2001-02

@ Greely 42 Yarmouth 27