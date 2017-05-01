Greater Portland tourism group simplfies name

PORTLAND — Visit Portland is the new name of the 35-year-old former Greater Portland Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“This sends a direct message that is clear to understand,” Visit Portland President and Chief Executive Officer Lynn Tillotson said.

At marketing organization’s annual meeting April 27 at Holiday Inn by The Bay on Spring Street, Tillotson said the name change comes with new strategies to reach a burgeoning market of visitors while also reaching out to locals. Visit Portland data from 2016 showed the area had at least 5.4 million visitors who spent $682 million, sustaining 11,500 jobs and generating $67 million in taxes.