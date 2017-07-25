Greater Portland gets $9.9M for paths, sidewalks, streets

PORTLAND — Nearly $2.7 million in pedestrian and sidewalk improvements on Route 77 in Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and Portland are included in a nearly $10 million package of transportation projects to be funded over the next five years.

The Policy Committee of the Portland Area Comprehensive Transportation System, or PACTS, voted July 20 to fund the highway, traffic signal, sidewalk and pathway projects in greater Portland.

PACTS and the Maine Department of Transportation reviewed 21 applications for funding. Three-quarters of the $9.9 million awarded comes from a two-year Federal Highway Administration grant; the rest of the money is locally funded.

Besides the improvements along Route 77, PACTS will fund 12 projects in eight municipalities, including:

• $2.3 million in Westbrook for work on William Clark Drive from Mechanic Street to Conant Street.

• $1 million in Portland for Congress Street traffic signal improvements from Preble Street to Temple Street.

• $710,600 in Gorham for downtown traffic signals and intersection improvements.

• $569,000 in Yarmouth for West Main Street rehabilitation from Elm Street to Bowdoin Street, including sidewalks.

• $367,500 in Portland for Allen Avenue pavement preservation from Yale Street to Pennell Street.

• Almost $319,000 in South Portland to extend a multi-use path on Main Street through Cash Corner.

• Nearly $252,000 in South Portland for traffic signal improvements at the intersections of Broadway with Evans Street and Lincoln Street.

• $215,000 in Portland for a preliminary design project for Outer Brighton Avenue signals and sidewalks and paving. PACTS intends to review the project and later fund it. Construction costs are estimated at $4.9 million, including contingency funds.

• $90,000 in Yarmouth for a preliminary design project for the Beth Condon shared-use path extension. PACTS intends to review the project and later fund it. Construction costs are estimated at $625,00, including a contingency amount.

Other projects are in Saco and Biddeford.

The policy committee also recently programmed $11.1 million in federal funds for operations and capital purposes for the region’s public transportation systems.

