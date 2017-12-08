Greater Portland Christian School Winter Sports Preview

Mason Parks is a top returner for the GPCS boys’ basketball team.

File photo.

Ed. Note: Greater Portland Christian School isn’t fielding a varsity girls’ basketball team this winter.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: John Willis (first year)

2016-17 record: 4-14 (no postseason)

Top returning player: Mason Jones (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “We have a very young team with just one returning senior and starter, Mason. The rest of the team are eighth and ninth graders. Our focus this year will be on development and building for the future.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greater Portland Christian School fell short of the playoffs a year ago, but the Lions hope to turn things around this winter under new coach Willis, who previously coached in Ohio.

GPCS will build around Jones, who can do a little of everything. After that, there are many question marks, but the Lions look forward to developing and being at their best at the end. If GPCS can win enough games to get into the tournament, it could make some noise. Regardless, this year’s team will lay the foundation for future success.