Grand jury indicts Brunswick woman

BRUNSWICK — A Brunswick driver accused of being intoxicated and fleeing the scene in July after she struck a bicyclist with her vehicle was indicted on Sept. 8 on several charges.

A Cumberland County grand jury indicted Kristin Phillips on a Class B charge of aggravated assault; Class C charges of criminal operating under the influence, driving to endanger, and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death; and Class E charges of failure to report an accident, and violating conditions of release.

An indictment is a finding that enough evidence exists to prosecute, not a finding of guilt.

The cyclist, 23-year-old Jonathan Menard, also of Brunswick, was left in critical condition on the side of Bath Road.