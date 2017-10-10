Grand jury indicts 2 in separate Portland shootings

PORTLAND — A Cumberland County grand jury on Oct. 6 indicted two men on attempted murder charges in two unrelated city shootings.

Abdul Timbo, 23, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was indicted for allegedly shooting a man Sept. 3 at the ScrubaDub Car Wash at 1185 Forest Ave. Timbo was also indicted on charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Noor A. Mohamed, 26, of Boston, was indicted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of attempted elevated aggravated assault, four counts of attempted aggravated assault, and two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from a Nov. 10, 2016, incident in the Old Port where Mohamed allegedly fired at least three shots into a group of people during a confrontation at Silver and Commercial streets.

Indictments are not a finding of guilt or innocence, they are a determination enough evidence exists to prosecute a case.