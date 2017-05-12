'Grand and Glorious Yard Sale' coming May 20

BRUNSWICK — The Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary will host a Grand and Glorious Yard Sale, a market of donated goods and boutiques, on Saturday May 20, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Merrymeeting Plaza on Bath Road.

A ticketed preview event and party is scheduled the day before from 6-8:30 p.m. Advance tickets are available for $20 at Gulf of Maine Books on Maine Street and Now You’re Cooking on Front Street in Bath. Tickets purchased at the door are $25.

The Auxiliary is accepting donations – furniture, electronics, linens, home goods, and garden tools – every Wednesday and Saturday morning from 9 a.m.-noon at Merrymeeting Plaza until May 13.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit hospital projects and programming.