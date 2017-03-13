Governor's treatment not a reflection of town motto

“Our Latchstring Always Out” – is it? Yarmouth’s Chamber describes this as the “Yarmouth Motto,” symbolizing the warm and welcoming spirit of our community. The town website displays “Our Latchstring Always Out.” Apparently someone forgot to leave said latchstring in the out position Wednesday night when the governor held a town meeting here.

I attended to hear the governor’s thoughts and hear his response to the questions. He was polite and cordial, presenting well thought-out ideas and responses. From the beginning there was a palpable tension in the room, and it devolved into a session of interruption and protest.

I constantly hear about the need for understanding and inclusion, for the elimination of hate speech and bullying. Apparently there exists a modern day version of the “Scarlet Letter” that has been applied to our governor excluding him.

Some outsiders were reportedly called in to protest. If so, it does not excuse us from demanding a civil discussion. I did note a neighbor, a past teacher of one of my children, issuing catcalls of apparent disagreement. If my son had interrupted class in that way, I would have been called in for a parent-teacher meeting to discuss his behavior.

Governor, I appreciate your visiting Yarmouth, I apologize for the treatment you received here. I hope you visit again and that we in Yarmouth have another opportunity to live up to our motto and “leave the latchstring open” for you.

Kevin Carolan

Yarmouth