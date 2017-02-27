Governor to hold Town Hall in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH — Residents on March 8 will have a chance to ask Gov. Paul LePage questions about the state budget and other concerns.

LePage from 6-7 p.m.will host a public town hall at AMVETS Post 2, 148 North Seating begins at 5:30 p.m. No beverages, bags or signs are allowed in the hall.

The governor in January proposed a $6.8 billion state budget for fiscal years 2018-19. Cutting about 500 state jobs and trimming social service programs are among the proposals.

In February, he delivered his State of the State address with the theme “do no harm.” Protecting the needs of the elderly, boosting the state’s economy and strengthening Maine families defined the theme.

LePage is expected to focus on those issues during the Yarmouth meeting. A previous town hall in Yarmouth last month was canceled due to a snowstorm.