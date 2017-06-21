Goodwill to close Scarborough donation center

SCARBOROUGH — Goodwill Northern New England will close its Oak Hill donation center at the end of the month and is directing people to bring donations to another store a few miles away.

In a news release, Goodwill officials said the Scarborough Donation Express at 31 Hannaford Drive will close June 30. They said the proximity of the Maine Mall Goodwill Store & Donation Center at 555 Maine Mall Road, South Portland, less than 3 miles away, was a factor in closing the Scarborough center.

“We are so grateful to the Scarborough community for their years of generosity,” Kossi Gamedah, senior vice president of retail operations, said. “Their donations helped us connect people in our communities to work and job training programs, which made our towns more vibrant. We can’t thank you enough. We’ll be right up the road.” Scarborough employees will be offered jobs at a nearby store of their choice, Goodwill said.