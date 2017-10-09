Golf state match ushers in championship season-Portland edition

Waynflete’s Henry Spritz takes part in a meet at Greely last weekend. Spritz was second individually as the Flyers placed fourth as a team.

Deering sophomore goalkeeper Max Morrione soars above the crowd to cradle the ball during the Rams’ 1-1 home tie against rival Portland last week.

Cheverus’ Anna Smith launches the ball upfield during the Stags’ 3-2, overtime, come-from-behind win over Scarborough last week.

(Ed. Note: For the complete Cheverus-South Portland and Deering-Portland boys’ soccer, Cheverus-Scarborough and Portland-Thornton Academy girls’ soccer and Cheverus-Scarborough field hockey game stories, with photos, see theforecaster.net)

The regular season is winding down in most sports, but one has already crowned its champions. The excitement continues to grow for local squads and more is in store. Here’s a look back at what you might have missed, as well as what’s in store.

Golf

Cheverus and Portland qualified for the Class A team state golf match, while Deering did not.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association qualifier was held last Monday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro. Cheverus shot 331 as a team to come in fourth (Thornton Academy was first with a round of 322) and Portland (339) was fifth (sixth teams qualified). Deering (354) came in 11th.

At the state match, also at Natanis, Cheverus had a solid team round of 308, but finished runner-up by three strokes to Scarborough. Portland (322) tied for fifth.

The Stags were led by Conner MacDonald, who had a round of even-par 72, to tie Scarborough’s Anthony Burnham and Mt. Ararat’s Caleb Manuel for the day’s best score. Tom Higgins (75), Jeremy Baker (79) and Nick Giancotti (82) also scored. John Welch shot an 86, but his score wasn’t factored in.

The Bulldogs’ top scorer was Jake Luce, who shot a round of a 74. Also scoring were Reed Foehl (78), Jacob Loranger (81) and Ben McCallum (89). Cam King shot a round of 91, but his score wasn’t factored in.

The individual state match is this coming Saturday, also at Natanis. Cheverus’ MacDonald, Portland’s Foehl and McCallum and Deering’s Alex McGonagle all qualified.

Boys’ soccer

All four city boys’ soccer teams are very much in the playoff hunt.

In Class A South, Portland was third behind Falmouth and South Portland in the Heal Points standings at press time after a 3-0 home win over Marshwood and a 1-1 tie at Deering. In the victory, Alex Millones, Zekariya Shaib and Manny Yugu all scored. Against the Rams, Shaib had a first half goal, but Deering rallied and the teams settled for a draw for the second year in a row.

“It was a very entertaining game,” said longtime Portland coach Rocco Frenziili. “You throw the scorebooks, the rulebooks, the playbooks and records out when we play.”

The Bulldogs had a critical home test against undefeated South Portland Tuesday, go to Scarborough Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and close the regular season at home versus Thornton Academy Monday.

Cheverus dropped a 3-0 home decision to South Portland last Tuesday, then improved to 7-4 and fifth in Class A South with a 4-1 victory at Scarborough last Thursday. In the loss, Cheverus took 11 shots, had a 5-4 edge in corner kicks and got eight saves from goalkeeper Harrison Bell, but fell short.

“I thought we played pretty well, all things considered,” Cheverus coach Matt Andreasen said. “We had some chances. We’ll learn from this.”

In the victory, the Stags’ first at Scarborough since their epic victory in the 2014 regional final, Michael Nason had three goals and Nolan Doherty also scored. Cheverus was home with Thornton Academy Tuesday, visits defending regional champion Gorham Thursday, then closes the regular season at home against Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Deering snapped its two-game skid by rallying to tie visiting Portland, 1-1, then improved to 7-3-1 with a 2-0 victory at Bonny Eagle Saturday. In the draw, a rematch of the Rams’ painful playoff ouster a year ago, a header off a corner kick from Chris Kombo proved to be the equalizer. Goalkeeper Max Morrione came up with several clutch saves down the stretch and in overtime.

“We’re getting better and better,” said Deering coach Joel Costigan. “It didn’t seem like we had energy at the start, but we reminded the boys of last year and it inspired us.”

In the victory, Mohammed Abdurahman and Bill Turahimbawe scored the goals. The Rams (sixth in Class A South) went to Sanford Tuesday, host Westbrook Thursday and close at Marshwood Monday.

In Class C South, Waynflete improved to 8-1-1 and sixth in the Heals after beating visiting St. Dom’s (4-0) and Sacopee Valley (6-1). Against the Saints, Ilyas Abdi had two goals, while Luca Antolini and Askar Houssein also tickled the twine. In the win over the Hawks, Abdi and Mykel Henry both scored twice, while Oliver Burdick and Thorne Kieffer also found the net. The Flyers hosted Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, go to Traip Academy Thursday, welcome Wells Saturday and close at York Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Cheverus stretched its win streak to nine last Wednesday with an 11-0 victory at Biddeford. Emma Gallant led the way with four goals, Lily Paszyc scored twice and Thalia Hallett, Lauren Jordan, Michaela Jordan, Sydney Michelson and Kate Sessler all had one goal. Saturday, the Stags fell to 9-2 with a 3-0 loss at undefeated Scarborough. The Red Storm scored twice in the game’s first four minutes and never looked back.

“The girls knew the magnitude of the game, that we were probably playing for first place,” said Cheverus coach Craig Roberts. “We had a couple young players in a tough situation and there were some nerves there at the start. After we got through the first five minutes, we settled down.”

The Stags (fifth in the Class A South Heals at press time) welcome Sanford Wednesday, host Maine Girls’ Academy on Senior Day Friday, then close the regular season at Noble Tuesday of next week.

Deering, MGA and Portland would all miss the playoffs if they started today.

The Bulldogs were 13th in Class A South (only 12 teams qualify) after 1-0 losses to visiting Thornton Academy and host Noble. Against the Golden Trojans, Portland twice hit the crossbar in the second half, but couldn’t find the net.

“That’s how the game goes,” lamented Bulldogs coach Curtis Chapin. “We’re doing things the right way and as a coach, it’s hard to ask for more than that.”

Portland (3-7-1) goes to Bonny Eagle Wednesday, hosts rival Deering Saturday morning (see theforecaster.net for game story) and closes at Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Deering fell to 2-7-2 and 14th in Class A South after a 1-0 home loss to Thornton Academy and a 6-0 setback at Marshwood. The Rams visit Kennebunk Wednesday, play at Portland Saturday and close at South Portland Tuesday of next week.

MGA fell to 0-11 and 18th after losses at Sanford (10-1) and South Portland (4-2). Catherine Reid had two goals and Carly Beaulieu stopped 14 shots against the Red Riots. After hosting Massabesic Wednesday, the Lions go to Cheverus Friday and close at Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Defending Class C South champion Waynflete is getting hot at the right time, improving to 6-3-1 and fourth in the region after winning at St. Dom’s (3-2), Old Orchard Beach (2-1) and Sacopee Valley (3-1) last week. Ava Farrar had two goals and Lydia Giguere one in the win at the Saints. Farrar had both goals against the Seagulls. In the win over the Hawks, Farrar scored twice more and freshman Kilee Sherry also tickled the twine. The Flyers had a big test at Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, welcome Traip Academy Thursday, go to Greely Saturday and close at home versus York Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey produced one its most inspirational victories last week to remain right in the thick of things atop the Class A South Heal Points standings. Last Thursday, two days after a 3-0 loss at Marshwood, the Stags fell behind visiting Scarborough, 2-0, in the first half. but after Lucia Pompeo scored early in the second half, Sophia Pompeo rattled the cage with 1:47 left in regulation, forcing overtime. Then, early in the second OT, Bella Booth scored to give Cheverus a 3-2 victory.

“Scarborough is my hometown, so it felt really great,” Booth said. “It’s the best feeling ever. It’s the most important win we’ve had all season.”

“We could feel it going into overtime,” Sophia Pompeo said. “It took us a little longer than we hoped for, but we finished.”

“Overtime for us is a good thing because of our speed,” Stags coach Sally Cloutier added. “The girls have worked hard and they deserved it. They wanted it badly.”

The Stags then improved to 10-3 and second behind defending regional champion Massabesic in Class A South with a 5-0 win at Deering Saturday morning. Hannah Abbott had two goals, while Booth, Lucia Pompeo and Sophia Pompeo had one apiece. Cheverus closes the regular season Wednesday at home versus Noble.

The Stags will likely be the only city team to make the playoffs, which begin with the preliminary round Saturday.

Deering was 2-10-1 and 15th in Class A South (only 12 teams qualify) following a 1-0 home loss to Bonny Eagle, a 2-0 victory at Windham and a 5-0 home loss to Cheverus. Rebekah Dunn and Donna Thach scored in the win. The Rams close at Kennebunk Wednesday.

Portland fell to 0-11-1 and 17th in the region following losses to visiting Massabesic (8-0) and at Biddeford (5-0). After hosting South Portland Monday, the Bulldogs close at Gorham Wednesday.

The Maine Girls’ Academy/Waynflete co-op team fell to 0-12 and 13th in Class C South after losing at Wells (4-2), at home to Traip Academy (3-1) and at home to St. Dom’s (12-0). The Flying Lions went to Cape Elizabeth Monday and closed at home versus Old Orchard Beach Tuesday.

Volleyball

Deering’s volleyball team continues to be one of the best stories of the fall sports season. The Rams, in just their third varsity campaign, improved to 12-0 and first in the Class A Heals after 3-0 wins last week at Massabesic (25-8, 25-10, 25-18) and Ellsworth (25-12, 25-18, 25-12) and a four-set (18-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-17) victory at Mt. Desert Island. Maddy Broda had 12 assists and 10 aces, Dianne Dervis had eight kills and Avery Donovan finished with seven kills in the win over the Mustangs. At Ellsworth, Broda had 24 assists and Dervis added nine kills. Donovan led the way at MDI with 11 kills and Donovan and Divine M’Bambi had nine apiece. Deering hosted Biddeford in a critical match Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for match story) and closes at home against Brunswick Tuesday of next week.

Portland is playoff-bound for the first time. Last week, the Bulldogs won at Marshwood in four-sets (25-11, 28-30, 27-25, 25-11) and lost at home in straight sets to Windham (22-25, 19-25, 10-25). Abby Krieckhaus had 10 kills against the Eagles. After going to Scarborough Tuesday, Portland (6-5 and fifth in Class A) is at Massabesic Thursday and closes at home versus Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus fell to 1-10 and 12th in Class A after a five-set (25-27, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 11-15) home loss to Bonny Eagle and a four-set (19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 11-25) home setback to Gorham last week. The Stags were at Kennebunk Tuesday, host Cony Thursday, then close at Portland Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

The final regular season week of cross country is upon us.

Last weekend, Deering hosted Cheverus, Biddeford and Gorham.

The Rams boys were first with the Stags placing fourth. Deering’s Alec Troxell (16 minutes, 20 seconds), Yahya Noor (16:23) and Jerry Mixangelo (17:00) wound up first, second and third individually. The Stags were led by Donald Mahoney (sixth, 17:17).

In the girls’ meet, the Rams were first and the Stags third. Deering had the top five finishers as Nicole Whipkey (19:35) led the way and Sierra Aponte-Clarke (19:40), Lucy Tumavicus (20:31), Hadley Poirier (20:35) and Grace Tumavicus (20:35) also scored. Cheverus was paced by Ashley Turner (eighth, 21:20).

Portland joined Falmouth and Sanford at Marshwood. The boys finished second to Falmouth, as Will Brewster (fourth, 17:51) led the way. In the girls’ race, won by the Yachtsmen, Portland placed third and was paced by Ella Fergesen (11th, 24:56).

Maine Girls’ Academy hosted Bonny Eagle, Kennebunk, Thornton Academy and Westbrook and placed fifth. Chloe Cott (27th, 26:21) was the fastest Lion.

Waynflete joined Freeport, Gray-New Gloucester and York at Greely. The Flyers boys were fourth as Henry Spritz was second individually in 17:37. Waynflete’s girls were also fourth as Abby Pipkin placed third (21:30) individually.

Friday, Waynflete will take part in the Western Maine Conference championship meet at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, while Cheverus, Deering, MGA and Portland, along with Falmouth, go to South Portland.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.