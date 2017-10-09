Golf state match ushers in championship season-Northern edition

Falmouth’s Brendan Hickey handles the ball during the Yachtsmen’s 2-1 overtime home win over Scarborough last week.

Greely’s Carolyn Todd and Freeport’s Lilly Horne lead the way during last week’s regular season-ending cross country meet. Todd finished first and Horne was second, as the Rangers finished first as a team and the Falcons were third.

The regular season is winding down in most sports, but one has already crowned its champions. The excitement continues to grow for local squads and more is in store. Here’s a look back at what you might have missed, as well as what’s in store.

Golf

Falmouth, Freeport, North Yarmouth and Yarmouth all qualified for the team state golf match, while Greely just missed out.

The Class A state title was won by Scarborough with a team round of 305. Falmouth (315) placed fourth. The Yachtsmen were led by Riley Lonsdale, who led the way with a three-over round of 75. Also scoring were Louis Mainella (79), Charlie Emple (80) and Matt Adamowicz (81). Tyler Baker shot an 83, but his score wasn’t factored in.

In Class B, won by Cape Elizabeth (319), Freeport (372) was sixth and Yarmouth (381) placed seventh.

The Falcons, making what was believed to be their first-ever state match appearance, were led by Ethan Sclar (80). Also scoring were Tom Robinson (96), Steele Young (98) and Sullivan Smith (98). TJ Whelan’s round of 101 wasn’t factored in.

“Our qualification at Willowdale was a huge step forward for our program,” said Freeport coach Michael Lawson. “All of the hard work they had put in during the preseason and throughout this fall paid off, as we qualified second in our conference behind the eventual Class B champion, Cape Elizabeth. The team played their best golf at the right time, which was impressive for a relatively young group.

“Saturday’s round at Natanis was tough for most of the team, besides Ethan, as Natanis is a undoubtedly a challenging course to play. With a majority of our players never playing this course before, it wasn’t surprising to see a mix of good holes and some larger scores on a few challenging holes in such a competitive setting. I knew the kids would take some risks as they were out there trying to win a state title for our school. That’s what was on their mind. They’re competitors.

“While we did not finish exactly where we would have liked to, we know this is an experience and result we can all learn and grow from. These kids will become better golfers and students of the game.”

The Clippers were led by Mac Leahy, who shot an 84. Also scoring were Shepard Shulkin (91), Joe Wilson (95) and Carson Libby (111). Trever Ingalls’ 115 wasn’t factored in.

In Class C, won by Mattanawcook Academy (326), NYA placed sixth with a team score of 383. The Panthers were led by Jared Buckner (89). Also scoring were Conner Millett (91), Reed Silvers (97) and Jonah Eng (106). Mason Parks’ round of 109 wasn’t factored in.

The individual state match is this coming Saturday, also at Natanis. Falmouth’s Baker, Emple and Brady Pierson, Freeport’s Smith and Whelan, Greely’s Ben Rosenthal and Yarmouth’s Leahy and Ethan Haag all qualified.

Football

Greely’s football team stayed red-hot last weekend, improving to 4-2 with its fourth consecutive victory, 32-6, at Noble. After a scoreless first quarter, Tim Coyle’s 3-yard touchdown run put the Rangers up, 6-0, at halftime. Nick Male (3-yards), Joey Casella (11-yards) and Naveen Caron (16-yards) added third quarter TD runs to stretch the lead to 25-0 and in the fourth period, Will Schumacher scored on a 12-yard scamper to account for the final score. The Rangers (now fifth in the Class B South Heal Points standings) hosts 4-2 York in a critical contest Friday night. The teams didn’t meet a year ago.

Falmouth is also 4-2 after a 42-19 loss at undefeated Marshwood Friday. The Yachtsmen got a 19-yard touchdown run from Riley Reed in the first quarter, but trailed, 14-7, after 12 minutes. The Hawks made it 21-7 at halftime, but in the third period, quarterback Jack Bryant scored on a 10-yard run to cut the deficit to eight. While Garret Aube had a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, Marshwood scored three times to put it away. Falmouth (third in Class B South) hosts 2-4 Gorham Friday. The teams didn’t play in 2016.

In Class C South, Freeport fell to 1-5 and eighth in the Heals following a 44-20 setback at Morse. The Falcons took an early lead on a touchdown run by quarterback Josh Burke, but the Shipbuilders answered to go ahead, 8-6. After Burke hit Matt Foss for a long scoring pass and Freeport added a two-point conversion rush, the next 22 points went to the hosts. Burke’s scored on a short rush to make it 30-20, but Morse pulled away to win. The Falcons play host to 1-5 Gardiner in their Homecoming game Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The teams didn’t meet a year ago.

Yarmouth dropped to 0-6 and 10th in Class C South after falling at home to defending Class C champion Wells, 53-7. Aiden Miller scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Clippers hope to get in the win column Friday when they go to 0-6 Gray-New Gloucester. The teams didn’t meet in 2016.

Boys’ soccer

All five local boys’ soccer teams are very much in the playoff hunt.

In Class A South, Falmouth earned a pair of key wins last week, outlasting visiting Scarborough in overtime, 2-1, then prevailing at Thornton Academy, 5-3. Against the Red Storm, after a scoreless first half, the Yachtsmen fell behind just 21 seconds into the second half, but tied the score with 14:53 remaining on Tom Fitzgerald’s goal. Nate Arrants then won it for Falmouth in OT.

“We had the momentum at the end of the second half,” Arrants said. “We knew we’d get an opportunity and had to finish it. It’s always fun to score a winning goal.”

“It’s always nice to play a good, well-coached team,” said longtime Yachtsmen coach Dave Halligan. “You look forward to games like this.”

In the win over the Golden Trojans, Arrants and Fitzgerald had two goals apiece and Josh LeFevre also found the net. Falmouth (9-2 and first in the Class A South Heals at press time) hosted defending regional champion Gorham Tuesday, goes to Biddeford Thursday and closes the regular season at home versus Massabesic Tuesday of next week.

Defending Class B champion Yarmouth improved to 11-0 and first in the standings with shutout wins at Gray-New Gloucester (3-0) and at home versus NYA (7-0) last week. Eric LaBrie had two goals and Luke Groothoff added one in the win over the Patriots. Against the Panthers, in the teams’ first meeting since 2012, Groothoff, LaBrie, John D’Appolonia, Jack Jones, Bayden McLaughlin, Will Nicholas and Bennet Wheaton all had one goal. The Clippers went to Fryeburg Academy Tuesday, visit Cape Elizabeth Saturday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and close the regular season at home against Wells Tuesday of next week.

Freeport was blanked at home by Cape Elizabeth, 3-0, last Tuesday, then improved to 6-5 and sixth in Class B South with a 5-1 victory at Wells Thursday. The Falcons host Greely Thursday, welcome Poland Saturday, then close the regular season at home versus Fryeburg Academy Monday.

Greely lost at York (5-0) and at home to Cape Elizabeth (2-1) before bouncing back for a 4-1 home victory over Wells which evened its record at 5-5-1. Matt Kramlich scored in the loss to the Capers. Against the Warriors, Quinn Molloy scored twice, while Kramlich and Brendan Carrell also had goals. The Rangers (eighth in Class B South) hope to give longtime coach Mike Andreasen his 200th win with the program when they go to Freeport Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story). After going to NYA Saturday, Greely closes at Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday.

In Class D South, NYA fell to 3-7-1 and 11th in the Heals after a 7-0 loss at Yarmouth (goalkeeper Connor Clock made 12 saves) and a 1-0 home setback against Traip Academy. The Panthers hoped to get back on track Wednesday at Sacopee Valley. They welcome Greely Saturday and close at St. Dom’s Tuesday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, defending Class B champion Yarmouth started the week 11-0 and was holding off Oak Hill for the top spot in the Heals. Last week, the Clippers downed visiting Gray-New Gloucester, 7-2, behind two goals apiece from Sara D’Appolonia and Callie Decker and one each from Hannah Dwyer, Ehryn Groothoff and Ellie Purgavie. After hosting Fryeburg Academy Tuesday, Yarmouth visits Cape Elizabeth Saturday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and finishes at home versus Lake Region on Senior Night Monday.

Greely moved up to third in Class B South at 8-3 after extending its win streak to four last week by downing host York (5-3) and Cape Elizabeth (4-3). Anna DeWolfe had three goals and Skylar Cooney and Julia Martel each scored once in the win over the Wildcats. Against the Capers, Cooney had two goals, while DeWolfe and Katherine Clancy each scored once. The Rangers went to Sacopee Valley Wednesday, host defending Class C South champion Waynflete Saturday, then close at home against Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week.

Freeport began the week 7-4 and fifth in Class B South following a 2-1 victory at Wells and a 2-0 loss at York. In the win, Jessie Driscoll had both goals. The Falcons were home with Lake Region Wednesday, welcome Poland Saturday and close at home versus Fryeburg Academy Tuesday of next week.

In Class A South, Falmouth started the week 4-6-1 and 11th in the Heals following a 5-1 victory at Massabesic and a 1-1 home draw versus Windham. Amelia Waite had three goals, while Cali Wiberg and Madison Wolfe also scored in the win. Waite had the goal against the Eagles, but the Yachtsmen couldn’t hold on.

“(Windham’s) a good team and it’s a good result,” said Falmouth coach Andrew Pelletier. “They have great players, we’ve got great players. It was a fun game, like a playoff game.”

The Yachtsmen hosted Westbrook Wednesday, go to Thornton Academy Friday and close at Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

In Class D South, NYA blanked visiting Greater Portland Christian School (6-0) last Wednesday, then fell to 2-9 and 10th after Friday’s 7-0 setback at Traip Academy. Natalie Farrell scored four times in the win and Helen Hamblett and Alev Yilmaz also tickled the twine. The Panthers were home with Buckfield Wednesday, welcome Wells Friday and close at home versus St. Dom’s Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

All five field hockey teams appear playoff-bound.

Yarmouth eked out a pair of road wins last week: 1-0 at Lake Region and 2-1 (in overtime) at Cape Elizabeth to improve to 10-2-1 and second behind three-time defending state champion York in the Class B South Heals. Lydia Guay scored the winning goal on a penalty corner after time expired at the Lakers and Sophie McGrath and Kyaira Grondin had the goals in the win over the Capers. The Clippers closed at Poland Tuesday.

Freeport extended its win streak to three and improved to 9-3-1 Friday with a 6-1 home win over Gray-New Gloucester. Natalie Anderson and Alexa Koenig both scored twice and Aynslie Decker and Grace Schnyder each had one goal. The Falcons (third in Class B South) sought their first 10-win regular season since 2007 when they closed the regular season at home versus Greely Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story).

Greely had its four-game win streak snapped last Wednesday with a 2-1 setback at Sacopee Valley. Elizabeth Brown had the Rangers’ goal. After Monday’s home game versus York was rained out and rescheduled for Wednesday, Greely (6-5-1 and seventh in Class B South) was at Freeport Tuesday.

Falmouth entered the week 5-7 and 10th in Class A South. The Yachtsmen were at Thornton Academy Tuesday and close the regular season Thursday at home versus Sanford.

In Class C South, NYA improved to 6-7 and seventh in the region following a 7-1 home victory over Wells last Thursday which gave Julia Sterling her 100th victory in her multiple stints as the Panthers’ coach. Katie Larson led the way with a pair of goals. NYA closed the regular season at home versus Traip Academy Tuesday.

The field hockey playoffs begin Saturday with the preliminary round on the fields of the higher seeds.

Volleyball

The volleyball postseason will also be full of local squads.

Yarmouth improved to 11-1 and second behind undefeated Cape Elizabeth in the Class B Heals after a four-set (25-22, 25-16, 22-25, 25-14) home win over Gardiner and 3-0 victories at Ellsworth and Mt. Desert Island. Kaitlyn Bennett and Evelyn Lukis both had nine kills against the Tigers. The Clippers host Windham Thursday and close the regular season at Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth was 7-4 and third in Class B following a four-set (25-17, 12-25, 25-13, 25-20) victory at Kennebunk and a five-set (25-19, 15-25, 12-25, 25-20, 7-15) setback at Cape Elizabeth. The Yachtsmen host Brunswick Thursday, go to Greely Saturday and close at York Tuesday of next week.

Greely, the defending Class A champion, was 6-6 and fifth in Class B at the start of the week after a five-set (25-16, 15-25, 21-25, 25-18, 8-15) home loss to Cape Elizabeth last week. The Rangers go to York Thursday and close at home versus Falmouth Saturday.

NYA went 3-0 on its Downeast trip last weekend to even its record at 6-6. After a five-set win at Jonesport-Beals, the Panthers swept host Bucksport (25-22, 31-29, 25-14) and Sumner (25-14, 25-14, 25-12). NYA (fifth in Class C) hosts Washington Academy and Machias Saturday to close the regular year.

Cross country

The cross country postseason is right around the corner.

Last weekend, Falmouth’s boys and girls won a four-team meet at Marshwood. The boys placed the top three individual finishers, as Ben Potter was first in 17:46, Alex Kinley second in 17:49 and Kade Kelley third in 17:50. The Yachtsmen girls were paced by Sofie Matson, who set a course record in 18:49. Malaika Pasch was runner-up in 20:19.

Greely hosted Freeport, Gray-New Gloucester, Waynflete and York. The Rangers girls were first as a team and produced the top individual in Carolyn Todd (19:46). The Falcons were third and had the runner-up individual in Lily Horne (20:14). In the boys’ meet, Greely came in first as Matthew Todd was the top individual (17:35). Freeport was second and was paced by Alex Les (seventh, 18:22).

Maine Coast Waldorf hosted Yarmouth, Fryeburg Academy and Poland. The hosts won the boys’ race, as Nick Neveu was second individually in 17:19. The Clippers, paced by individual winner Luke Laverdiere (16:43), were second as a team. In the girls’ meet, MCW, led by individual champion Olivia Reynolds (19:37), was second and Yarmouth came in fourth. The Clippers’ top finisher was Lindsey Smith (16th, 23:55).

NYA joined Cape Elizabeth and Wells at Traip Academy. The Panthers boys came in fourth (Wells placed first) and were led by seventh-place individual Chris Hamblett (18:18). In the girls’ meet (won by Cape Elizabeth), NYA didn’t score as a team. Charlotte Collins had the 15th-best individual time (24:45).

Friday, Freeport, Greely, MCW, NYA and Yarmouth will take part in the Western Maine Conference championship meet at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, while Falmouth, along with Cheverus, Deering, MGA and Portland, goes to South Portland for a regular season-ending “rivalry meet.”

