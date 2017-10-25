Girls Soccer: Falmouth exits tournament on loss to Windham

WINDHAM—The Eagles clawed past the Yachtswomen on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 21, Julia McKenna tallying the game’s only goal with less than nine minutes to play on an assist by Maggie Lloyd.

“We had tied [Falmouth] earlier in the season, 1-1, and knew we were fairly evenly matched up,” said Windham head coach Deb Lebel. “Falmouth’s Amelia Waite has an excellent shot and is dangerous when she takes corner kicks [and other] set plays.”

Lebel described her girls’ setup and their winning strike: “Maggie crossed the ball from the right side of the field to the left; Julia quickly settled the ball, dodged three girls and placed it perfectly to right side of the net.”

Lebel applauded Falmouth, who clearly did relinquish the result without putting up a fight: “Falmouth did not give up and had multiple opportunities, especially in the last eight minutes of the game…And [their] goalkeeper, Claire Winkler, had a total of 11 saves.”

Naturally, Lebel was also quick to praise her own girls, beginning with her netminder. “Kaitlyn Roberts came up huge for us, with 15 total saves. Our defense, anchored by Sara Barrett, Belle Skvorak, and Hannah Talon, played outstanding.”

Falmouth returns to the sidelines for the fall at 6-8-1.

The Eagles moved to 8-5-2 in 2017. Windham entered the bracketing ranked eighth in A South. The team advanced to Tuesday evening’s quarterfinals, where they faced longtime rivals Scarborough, the one-seed. There, although they managed to grab a 1-0 lead for halftime, they ultimately fell 2-1. They thus retire till next year at 8-6-2.

Falmouth’s Sarah Wuesthoff and Windham’s Maggie Symonds clash.

Falmouth’s Izzy Dyer connects with an airborne ball.

Falmouth’s Amelia Waite wends through midfield vs. Windham.