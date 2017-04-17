Gas utility sets summer work schedule in Portland

PORTLAND — Natural gas utility Unitil expects to reach the midpoint of a 14-year modernization of the city’s gas infrastructure this summer.

The utility will begin gas main replacements this week on Stevens Avenue, between Crosby Street and Pleasant Avenue, it said in a press release.

In early summer, Unitil plans to replace mains on Ocean Avenue between George and Codman streets. In all, more than three miles of mains will be upgraded this year.

Plans also call for the permanent removal of a a temporary regulator station on Irving Street at Ocean Avenue.