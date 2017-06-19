Gailey named manager of Cumberland County

PORTLAND — James Gailey was named manager of Cumberland County by the Board of Commissioners in a unanimous vote June 12.

Gailey had been interim manager since former Manager Peter Crichton resigned to become Auburn city manager in March.

Gailey joined Cumberland County government as deputy county manager in August 2016. He previously served as South Portland city manager for nine years, and in a variety of capacities in city government there for a total of 30 years.

Cumberland County government oversees the jail, district attorney’s office, registry of deeds and emergency management, among other tasks, and is funded through assessments to 28 municipalities.