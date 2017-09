FREEPORT — The Epilepsy Foundation New England is sponsoring a fundraising walk Sunday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Freeport High School.

The goal of the walk is to bring those with epilepsy and their families together to show support for one another, build connections, and disseminate resources.

Registration is open online until Sept. 21 at $15 per person. After Sept. 21 and on the day of the walk, starting at 9:30 a.m., registration will be $20.