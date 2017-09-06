Freeport triathlon to help fight cancer

FREEPORT — Thousands of athletes of all abilities will step up in the fight against cancer in this year’s Lobsterman Triathlon.

The 14th annual event takes place Saturday, Sept. 16, at Winslow Park. Athletes will complete a 0.93-mile swim, a 24.7-mile bike, and a 6.2-mile run.

This year, the Lobsterman has teamed up with sheJAMS to raise funds for the Cancer Community Center. LobsterJAM athletes will compete in a second wave, in a smaller field of athletes, competing against themselves for the cause. Each athlete will raise a minimum of $150 for the Cancer Community Center.

Athletes can compete as individuals or in teams. The event also offers an Aquabike option, which includes a bike and swim, but no run.