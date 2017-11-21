Freeport police investigating teacher-student contact

FREEPORT — Police are investigating allegations of unlawful contact between a teacher and a student.

Police Lt. Nathaniel Goodman said in a Nov. 21 email that, according to the allegations, telephonic contact between the teacher and student took place over the past month or so.

Goodman said the investigation is in its preliminary stage and police would not provide additional details.

Superintendent of Schools Becky Foley said in a Nov. 21 email that the Regional School Unit 5 officials could not discuss personnel matters, but added that “if there is ever an allegation of a boundary issue between an adult and students, including one of sexting, we take immediate action to investigate and to ensure the safety of the students entrusted in our care.”