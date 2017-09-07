Freeport Police Beat: Sept. 7

Arrests

8/30 at 11:30 p.m. Joseph Dauphin, 42, of Echo Lane, Phippsburg, was arrested on Route 1 and Old Brunswick Road by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

8/31 at 3:33 p.m. Naomi Moynihan, 50, of Lake Drive, Enfield, Connecticut, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Paul Chenevert on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/2 at 5:21 a.m. Stephen Wild, 52, of Franklin, Massachusetts, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/3 at 12:37 a.m. Steven Richards, 20, of Griffin Road, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 south by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

9/5 at 1:50 p.m. Stephen Lynch, 28, of Knox Road, Shapleigh, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Fire calls

8/29 at 9:01 p.m. Alarm call on Brown Road.

8/30 at 4:11 p.m. Vehicle crash on Mallett Drive.

8/30 at 5:43 p.m. Oil spill on Allen Road.

8/30 at 8:52 p.m. Alarm call on Route 1.

8/31 at 11:53 p.m. Vehicle crash on I-295 southbound.

9/1 at 2:19 p.m. Lines down on Wolfe’s Neck and Flying Point roads.

9/1 at 2:48 p.m. Vehicle crash on Route 1.

9/1 at 3:40 p.m. Lines down on Pine Street.

9/1 at 3:53 p.m. Lockout on Route 1.

9/2 at 8:54 a.m. Vehicle crash on I-295 southbound.

9/2 at 3:10 p.m. Alarm call on East Street.

9/3 at 8:32 p.m. Lines down on Starboard Lane.

9/4 at 5:23 a.m. Alarm call on Lower Main Street.

9/4 at 8:38 p.m. Alarm call on Old South Freeport Road.

9/4 at 6:03 p.m. Alarm call on Mollymauk Lane.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5.