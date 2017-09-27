Freeport Police Beat: Sept. 28

Arrests

9/23 at 9:49 p.m. Renee Seavey, 21, of Route 1, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Keith Norris on charges of reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

Summonses

9/19 at 11:19 p.m. Maulanna Arnaldy, 24, of South Richmond Hill, New York, was issued a summons on Royalsbrough and Penny roads by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

9/21 at 9:56 p.m. Aaron Lindahl, 25, of Turner Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on Durham Road and Fawn Meadow Lane by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

9/24 at 10:41 a.m. Vehicle crash on Interstate 295 south.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Sept. 19-26.