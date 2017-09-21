Freeport Police Beat: Sept. 21

Arrests

9/13 at 11:45 p.m. Kathleen Lehmann, 25, of Exchange Street, Portland, was arrested on Durham Road and Gay Drive by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/14 at 7:42 a.m. Ryan Charron, 33, of Clarkes Hill Road, Hollis, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Paul Chenevert on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

9/15 at 7:41 p.m. Daniel Arris, 33, of Cumberland Street, Brunswick, was arrested on Durham Road by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on charges of eluding an officer, aggravated reckless conduct, operating a vehicle without a license, and operating under the influence.

9/17 at 10:48 p.m. Padraig Gorman, 24, of Falling Block Road, was arrested on Bow and Park Street by Officer Malcolm Marshall on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from Sept. 12-18.

Fire calls

9/12 at 11:35 p.m. Alarm call on Route 1.

9/14 at 9:38 a.m. Alarm call on Justin’s Way.

9/14 at 1:32 p.m. Gas leak on Main Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Sept. 12-18.