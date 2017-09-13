Freeport Police Beat: Sept. 14

Arrests

9/5 at 4:39 p.m. Nicole Fitzgerald, 34, of McClellan Street, Lisbon, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on charges of violating conditions of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/6 at 9:14 p.m. Harley Stanley, 35, of Murch Road, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on an outstanding warrant from another agency and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

9/9 at 2:47 a.m. Richard Kenney, 21, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls, was arrested on Wardtown Road by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/9 at 10:23 a.m. Kim Bordeleau, 41, of Pinkham Brook Road, Durham, was arrested on Interstate 295 south by Officer William Brown on charges of violating conditions of release, operating under the influence, and operating without a license.

9/11 at 12:17 p.m. Carlton Cressey, 35, of Cedar Lane, was arrested on Main Street by Marine Resource Officer Charles Tetreau on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/11 at 11:28 p.m. Breanna Cota, 23, of Wing Street, Lisbon Falls, was arrested on Wardtown Road by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/10 at 5:47 p.m. Patrick Bryer, 36, of Turner Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on Durham and Black Hawk roads by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of speeding at least 30 mph over the limit.

9/7 at 9:06 a.m. Devin Fry, 24, of Old Portland Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Main Street and Justin’s Way by Officer Thomas Gabbard on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

9/5 at 7:15 a.m. Brush fire on Main Street.

9/11 at 12:41 p.m. Alarm call on South Freeport Road.

9/11 at 11:28 p.m. Vehicle crash on Wardtown Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from Sept. 5-11.