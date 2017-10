Freeport Police Beat: Oct. 5

Arrests

10/1 at 4:23 p.m. Ashley Blouin, 18, of Spring Street, Augusta, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer William Brown on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and illegal transportation of alcohol minor.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3.

Fire calls

9/26 at 6:31 p.m. Dumpster fire on Baker Road.

9/26 at 9:45 p.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

9/28 at 6:08 p.m. Oil spill on School Street.

9/28 at 7:25 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/28 at 9:47 p.m. Accident on Lower Main Street.

9/30 at 6:56 a.m. Alarm call on Summer Street.

9/30 at 7:04 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

10/2 at 3:28 a.m. Alarm call on Bow Street.

10/3 at 4:58 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3.